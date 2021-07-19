Smashburger® Leverages Paytronix AI to IA℠ to Create Data-Driven Loyalty Program that Drives Overall Sales Growth

Leading Fast-Casual Burger Brand Wins Paytronix Loyaltees Award as a Marketing Innovation Icon

NEWTON, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Smashburger®, the better burger fast-casual restaurant, has leveraged Paytronix’s powerful AI to IA℠ technology to effectively launch its data-driven SmashClub Rewards program. The new program helped drive 6.5% of the brand’s overall sales growth in 2020, which is why Paytronix named Smashburger a Marketing Innovation Icon in the 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards.



Read the Smashburger story: Data-Driven Smashburger Loyalty Program Puts Brand at Top of its Game

“The Paytronix-powered loyalty program was a key component of the Smashburger same-store sales growth story,” said Scott Johnson, VP of Marketing for Smashburger. “Over the past year, we’ve made great strides in improving the Smashburger brand experience across all touchpoints, and the Paytronix loyalty platform gives us the ability to communicate that and build on it with our customers, helping drive the incremental spend and visits which led to revenue growth.”

As a Paytronix Data Insights client, Smashburger enlisted Paytronix’s AI to IA℠ services to “micro-segment” its customer base and create a powerful, data-driven loyalty program. Through personalized, one-to-one marketing campaigns, it has steadily spurred additional sales.

“Through the SmashClub Rewards program, we utilized the Paytronix tools to tailor communications in a targeted way to what guests enjoy,” said Lexi Ryan, Loyalty Manager for Smashburger. “Offers are tied to core and aspirational behavior so that guests get what they love. We want to make their experience very personal.”

With its data-driven and AI-powered campaigns, Smashburger was able to generate a far more profitable campaign structure, while also providing guests rewards that are directly aligned with their individual preferences. Average loyalty campaigns generate incremental behavior with single or low double-digit spend and visit lift, generally at single-digit ROI. With Paytronix AI, Smashburger was able to send out best-in-class, highly segmented campaigns that generated incredible results, way above average engagement:

61x ROI in relation to segmented menu clustering campaigns

20% lift in spend

16% lift in visits



The 2021 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever. The awards recognize those restaurants and convenience stores that are using the Paytronix advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner with 236 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

Media Contact:

Chuck Tanowitz

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

ctanowitz@paytronix.com

617-871-2319







