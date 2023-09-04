Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell dies aged 56

Steve Harwell (C) and other members of the band - ETHAN MILLER

Smash Mouth former front man Steve Harwell has died aged 56, it has been announced.

The singer died “peacefully and comfortably” on Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho while surrounded by family and friends, the band’s manager Robert Hayes confirmed to the PA news agency.

The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

Harwell, who co-founded the US rock band in 1994, rose to fame with the group who are known for their hits including All Star and their cover of I’m A Believer.

Steve Harwell, former singer of the band Smash Mouth

In a statement, Hayes added: “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle.

“Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.

“And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones.

“Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.”

