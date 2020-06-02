Smash 's Jeremy Jordan Reveals 14-Year-Old Nephew Died by Suicide: 'We Are Devastated'

Actor Jeremy Jordan is mourning the loss of his 14-year-old nephew, who died of suicide this week.

On Tuesday, the Smash and Supergirl star shared the heartbreaking news with his followers on Twitter, including a link to the family's GoFundMe page raising money to cover the costs of the teen's funeral services.

"Please take a moment amidst the chaos and say a prayer for my family," the Tony-nominated Broadway actor said, referencing the widespread unrest over the death of George Floyd while in police custody. "A couple of days ago, my 14-year-old nephew took his own life. We are devastated. Teen suicide is a serious issue we cannot forget about. RIP Bubba."

The GoFundMe page was set up by the young boy's mother, Kasey Thomas, who shared a heartbreaking statement about her son's death.

"Early this monday morning my beautiful 14 yr old son sadly took his life. I'm trying to keep myself together as I learn how to grieve with 16yo son and my 5 month old daughter holding my hand along the way," she wrote.

"Now of course I have to start making the big discussions how to give him a burial he deserves," Thomas added. "I know our family alone can't pay for this. I hate that we have to ask for help."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the family has raised nearly $9,000 of the $25,000 goal.

Jordan also shared a list of resources for anyone noticing concerning changes in their kids and loved ones.

"Please talk to your children. Listen to them. Look for signs. Take action. They are the most vulnerable amongst us in these times of turmoil," he wrote, adding links to pages and resources.

The actor received an outpouring of support from fans who shared their condolences for him and his family.

"Oh god Jeremy. I’m so sad for you and your family," fellow Broadway star Caissie Levy wrote. Adrienne Warren added, "So sorry Jeremy. Love to you and your family."

"[I] am so so sorry for your loss. i completely understand how difficult losing someone to suicide can be. and i would like to thank you for bringing awareness to this topic," another fan wrote.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.