Smartwatch Market Size Will Achieve USD 156.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 20.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Smartwatch Market Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELIS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELIS, August 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Smartwatch Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 and to reach around USD 156.3 Billion by 2030.

Smartwatch Market Report Key Highlights

  • Global Smartwatch Market Size was USD 30.4 billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2030

  • North America Smartwatch Market is expected to lead with more than 38% market share

  • Asia-Pacific Smartwatch Market is expected to grow with approximately 23% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

  • Among products, standalone Smartwatch occupied more than 55% of total market share

  • More than 500 million units of smart wearables were shipped in 2021

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2392

Report Coverage:

Market

Smartwatch Market

Smartwatch Market Size 2021

USD 30.4 Billion

Smartwatch Market Forecast 2030

USD 156.3 Billion

Smartwatch Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

20.1%

 

Smartwatch Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Smartwatch Market Base Year

2021

 

Smartwatch Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By Operating System and By Geography

Smartwatch Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Huawei Technologies, Fossil Group, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, TomTom International and Amazfit.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Rising demand for wearable devices with advanced smart features is the major factor expected to drive the global smartwatch market growth during the projected timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Government expenditure on the development of smart cities and easy availability of advanced infrastructure that helps in connecting with the internet and various applications are expected to fuel the smartwatches market share. Consumer spending on healthcare is increasing with the gradual increase in the geriatric population with various old age problems and rising heart-associated troubles among the young population resulting in demand for smartwatches.

An increase in the home healthcare approach among consumers is resulting in the adoption of watches that helps in sharing health data with professionals and alarm the emergency service in times of need these are factors expected to impact the growth of the target market. In addition, the major player's approach to enhancing the business through strategic mergers and partnerships is expected to augment the growth of the smartwatch market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Smartwatch Market Revenue

According to our recent smartwatch industry report, the demand for smartwatches increased during COVID-19 because they aid in the detection of viruses in the human body. Consumer wearable gadgets that continuously assess vital signs have been used to track the progression of infectious diseases. We show how data from consumer smartwatches may be used to detect coronavirus illness 2019 before symptoms appear. Smartwatches and other wearable devices are already used by tens of millions of individuals across the world to monitor a variety of physiological characteristics such as heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep. The large number of human studies conducted during the pandemic enabled researchers to collect significant data on the health of participants. Because most smartwatches recognized early indications of coronavirus in people, the smartwatch market value swiftly dominated. As a result, increased awareness of these devices will fuel market expansion in the coming years.

Smartwatch Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of sensor technology in various industry verticals, rapid technological advancements in electronic devices, and increasing demand from consumers for wireless fitness and sports devices are major factors expected to drive the global smartwatch market growth.

In addition, high spending capacity and rising health awareness are resulting in demand for smart wearable devices which is expected to augment the growth of the global smartwatch market. Factors such as the high cost of devices and high competition for low profit are expected to hamper the growth of the global smartwatch market. In addition, technological glitches are expected to challenge the growth of the target market.

However, high investment by major players for product development activities and the introduction of innovative solutions is expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the target market. In addition, increasing partnerships and agreements between regional and international players are expected to support the growth of the smart watch market size.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/smartwatch-market

Smartwatch Market Segmentation

The global smartwatch market is segmented into product, application operating system, and region. The product segment is bifurcated into extension, standalone, and classical. Among product types, the standalone segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global market.

The application segment is divided into personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports, and others. Among applications, the personal assistance segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the target market. The operating system segment is bifurcated into WatchOS, Android, RTOS, Tizen, and others. Among the operating system, the Android segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the target market.

Smartwatch Market Regional Outlook

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional categorizations of the smartwatch industry.

The market in North America is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global smartwatch market due to a gradual increase in the number of consumers adopting smart devices. Consumers' inclination toward the use of smart devices that facilitate health monitoring, finding a phone, etc. with the rising technological advancements manufacturers are focused on the introduction of devices that emphasize various modes of operation.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to the high penetration of the internet and smartphones. Increasing spending capacity of consumers, increasing demand for smart devices, and the introduction of innovative solutions are factors expected to augment the growth of the regional smartwatch market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2392

Smartwatch Market Players

Some prominent smartwatch companies covered in the industry include Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Huawei Technologies, Fossil Group, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, TomTom International, and Amazon. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players operating on a global level.

In 2020, Xiaomi a device manufacturing company launched a smartwatch called Mi Watch Color in China that comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. This product launch is expected to help the company to enhance its business in China market.

In addition, the company is also expected to launch another smartwatch in the Indian market. The product launch is expected to help the company to increase its customer base in the country.

In 2020, boAt a company providing wearables in India launched boAt Enigma features a 1.54-inch square-shaped color screen with support for touch inputs and AOD (Always-on Display) in the Indian market. This product launch is expected to help the company to enhance its business in the country and increase its customer base.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Smartwatch Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Smartwatch Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Smartwatch Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Smartwatch Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Smartwatch Market?

  • Who is the largest end user of Smartwatch Market?

  • What will be the Smartwatch Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Technology Research:

The Global Smart Speaker Market accounted for USD 7,245 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29,021 Million by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 19.4% during the projected period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Smart Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 88.9 Billion by 2027.

The Global Smart Mobility Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 70.5 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.