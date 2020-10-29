Today-only smartphone sale! Sony, Samsung, LG and Motorola are up to 50 percent off at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Need a phone upgrade? Or maybe you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for a first-time smartphone user? Either way, you’ll save big, thanks to Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day.’

Today only, you can save up to 50 percent on select smartphones from top manufacturers in the mobile game—including Samsung, LG, Motorola and more. In fact, prices are so low they start at just $20!

The LG Journey—which is on sale for $20, or half off at Amazon—is a fantastic entry-level smartphone for those who want something simple to use with a fast performance and great features, namely 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 32GB with microSD card), an 8-megapixel rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel front snapper and a crystal clear 5.45-inch HD+ display.

This is a pre-paid phone with service from Total Wireless.

On sale for $69 (was $120), this Samsung Galaxy A10e is designed for speed and zippiness with Android built-in and 2GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage. It’s also expandable up to a whopping 512GB via microSD card. Now that’s something that even the Apple iPhone can’t do. Meanwhile, it also has an impressive battery life up to 23 hours and a big edge-to-edge 5.83-inch HD display, so images and photos will look slick and sharp.

It’s even great for smartphone newbies. “This is very straightforward, and the screen quality is great,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I got a phone case and thin glass cover for the screen and I'm leaving Jitterbug behind and am going kicking and screaming into the smartphone world.”

This is a pre-paid phone, with service from Tracfone Mobile.

