Today-only smartphone sale! Sony, Samsung, LG and Motorola are up to 50 percent off at Amazon

Need a phone upgrade? Or maybe you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for a first-time smartphone user? Either way, you’ll save big, thanks to Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day.’
Today only, you can save up to 50 percent on select smartphones from top manufacturers in the mobile game—including Samsung, LG, Motorola and more. In fact, prices are so low they start at just $20!
But act fast and shop now, this smartphone sale expires at the end of the day.
Shop it: Save up to 50 percent off Motorola, Samsung, LG and Sony smartphones, amazon.com
LG Journey
The LG Journey—which is on sale for $20, or half off at Amazon—is a fantastic entry-level smartphone for those who want something simple to use with a fast performance and great features, namely 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 32GB with microSD card), an 8-megapixel rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel front snapper and a crystal clear 5.45-inch HD+ display.
This is a pre-paid phone with service from Total Wireless.
Samsung Galaxy A10e
On sale for $69 (was $120), this Samsung Galaxy A10e is designed for speed and zippiness with Android built-in and 2GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage. It’s also expandable up to a whopping 512GB via microSD card. Now that’s something that even the Apple iPhone can’t do. Meanwhile, it also has an impressive battery life up to 23 hours and a big edge-to-edge 5.83-inch HD display, so images and photos will look slick and sharp.
It’s even great for smartphone newbies. “This is very straightforward, and the screen quality is great,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I got a phone case and thin glass cover for the screen and I'm leaving Jitterbug behind and am going kicking and screaming into the smartphone world.”
This is a pre-paid phone, with service from Tracfone Mobile.
Moto G7 Optimo Maxx
Paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card), this Motorola Moto G7 Optima Maxx—which is on sale for $60, or $40 off—has a big 6.2-inch HD+ display, 12-megapixel camera and 72 hours of battery life on a charge (that’s three days!). And just 15 minutes of charging time will get you an additional nine hours of juice. Amazon shoppers swear by this phone’s impressive battery life and sharp camera system.
“Motorola is the absolute best buy for a phone without dropping a small fortune,” shared a satisfied shopper. “I am an amateur photographer and always have just as much fun using the Moto camera as I do my handheld, with great quality results. And the battery life and charge time is impeccable. Fast charge, holds the charge and has a large battery! Great buy!”
This is a pre-paid phone, with service from Total Wireless.
Check out more smartphones on sale below:
Moto G Power (64GB), $175 (was $250), amazon.com
Moto G Stylus (128GB), $195 (was $300), amazon.com
Motorola Moto G7 Power (32GB), $127 (was $250), amazon.com
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A01 (16GB), $40 (was $79), amazon.com
Motorola Edge (256GB), $395 (was $700), amazon.com
Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A20 (32GB), $100 (was $150), amazon.com
LG K30 (16GB), $95 (was $140), amazon.com
LG K51 (32GB), $153 (was $200), amazon.com
Sony Xperia 1 (128GB), $590 (was $950), amazon.com
Motorola Moto X4 (32GB), $130 (was $200), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
