SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022

SmartFinancial, Inc.
·20 min read
SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Operating earnings1 of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share

  • Operating earnings1 increase of 11% compared to the previous quarter and 48% compared to the same prior year quarter

  • Net organic loan and lease growth of over $130.2 million - 17% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

  • Net interest income growth of $904 thousand or 10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our company’s results for the quarter and for the year. We wrapped-up 2022 with another record revenue quarter while continuing to gain operating leverage and build on the great work being done to diversify revenue, build out our ancillary lines of business, and maintain outstanding credit metrics. The core momentum our team is building is outstanding and will position us well as we enter 2023.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are very proud of our strong quarter and how we finished 2022. The team did a phenomenal job in all areas. The bank continues to show excellent credit, solid growth and strong profits. We couldn’t be more excited about how we are positioned to enter 2023.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.27 billion, a decrease of $177.5 million. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $264.8 million and average securities of $26.2 million. Partially offsetting the decrease in average earning assets was an increase in average loans and leases of $113.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $123.7 million attributable to a decrease in deposits of $128.9 million, offset by increased borrowings of $5.2 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.29% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and higher yields on cash deposits held in Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was positively impacted due to an increase quarter-over-quarter in loan discount accretion of $1.2 million.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.70% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter, an increase of 56 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.85% compared to 0.45% in the prior quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

Increase

 

Selected Interest Rates and Yields

 

2022

 

2022

 

(Decrease)

 

Yield on loans and leases

 

5.05

%

4.59

%

0.46

%

Yield on earning assets, FTE

 

4.41

%

3.79

%

0.62

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

1.18

%

0.62

%

0.56

%

Cost of total deposits

 

0.85

%

0.45

%

0.40

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

 

1.27

%

0.70

%

0.57

%

Net interest margin, FTE

 

3.51

%

3.29

%

0.22

%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $23.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% as of September 30, 2022. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.73% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.75% at September 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.1 million, or 4.41% of acquired loans and leases as of December 31, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

 

 

Sep

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Change

 

 

Beginning balance

 

$

22,769

 

 

$

21,938

 

 

$

831

 

 

 

Charge-offs

 

 

(331

)

 

 

(231

)

 

 

(100

)

 

 

Recoveries

 

 

108

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Net charge-offs

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

Provision

 

 

788

 

 

 

974

 

 

 

(186

)

 

 

Ending balance

 

$

23,334

 

 

$

22,769

 

 

$

565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross

 

 

0.72

 

%

 

0.73

 

%

 

(0.01

)

%

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.09% as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.11% reported in the third quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

 

Increase

 

 

Credit Quality

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

 

 

Nonaccrual loans and leases

 

$

2,808

 

$

3,379

 

$

(571

)

 

 

Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

 

142

 

 

-

 

 

142

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans and leases

 

 

2,950

 

 

3,379

 

 

(429

)

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

1,436

 

 

1,226

 

 

210

 

 

 

Other repossessed assets

 

 

422

 

 

-

 

 

422

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

4,808

 

$

4,605

 

$

203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross

 

 

0.09

%

 

0.11

%

 

(0.02

)

%

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.10

%

 

0.10

%

 

-

 

%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $875 thousand to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, related to lower volume of transaction fees;

  • Net gain on sale of securities and dissolution of associated derivative instrument;

  • Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt Group, LLC (“Sunbelt”) and organic growth; and

  • Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

 

Increase

Noninterest Income

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

$

1,477

 

$

1,611

 

$

(134

)

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

 

 

144

 

 

-

 

 

144

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

77

 

 

170

 

 

(93

)

Investment services

 

 

958

 

 

1,051

 

 

(93

)

Insurance commissions

 

 

1,233

 

 

864

 

 

369

 

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

 

 

1,328

 

 

1,356

 

 

(28

)

Other

 

 

1,908

 

 

1,198

 

 

710

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

7,125

 

$

6,250

 

$

875

 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $186 thousand to $27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27.2 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of lower utility expenses (seasonality);

  • Increase in data processing and technology as a result of enhancements to core systems; and

  • Increase in professional services, related to higher audit expenses.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

 

Increase

Noninterest Expense

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

(Decrease)

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

16,384

 

 

$

16,317

 

$

67

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

 

3,015

 

 

 

3,167

 

 

(152

)

FDIC insurance

 

 

650

 

 

 

705

 

 

(55

)

Other real estate and loan related expenses

 

 

517

 

 

 

565

 

 

(48

)

Advertising and marketing

 

 

308

 

 

 

288

 

 

20

 

Data processing and technology

 

 

2,097

 

 

 

1,872

 

 

225

 

Professional services

 

 

981

 

 

 

822

 

 

159

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

688

 

 

 

650

 

 

38

 

Merger related and restructuring expenses

 

 

(45

)

 

 

87

 

 

(132

)

Other

 

 

2,821

 

 

 

2,757

 

 

64

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

27,416

 

 

$

27,230

 

$

186

 

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $318 thousand, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.76% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total assets remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced a shift in its asset mix during the fourth quarter 2022. The Company had increases primarily in the following categories: loans and leases, net of $531.7 million, securities of $210.4 million, premises and equipment of $6.6 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $3.9 million, attributable to Sunbelt purchase and other assets of $30.2 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $778.7 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities were $4.18 billion for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total liabilities remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced organic deposit growth of $55.2 million and a decrease in borrowings of $70.3 million.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $432.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily driven by net income of $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, offset by the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $36.8 million and dividends paid of $4.7 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.09 at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec

 

Dec

 

Increase

 

Selected Balance Sheet Information

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Decrease)

 

Total assets

 

$

4,612,913

 

$

4,611,579

 

$

1,334

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,180,461

 

 

4,182,149

 

 

(1,688

)

 

Total equity

 

 

432,452

 

 

429,430

 

 

3,022

 

 

Securities

 

 

769,842

 

 

559,422

 

 

210,420

 

 

Loans and leases

 

 

3,229,042

 

 

2,693,397

 

 

535,645

 

 

Deposits

 

 

4,077,100

 

 

4,021,938

 

 

55,162

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

17,275

 

 

87,585

 

 

(70,310

)

 

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 179408. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 675735. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source

 

SmartFinancial, Inc.

 

 

 

Investor Contacts

 

Billy Carroll

 

President & CEO

 

(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com

 

 

 

Ron Gorczynski

 

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

 

(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com

 

 

 

Media Contact

 

Kelley Fowler

 

Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing

 

(865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending Balances

 

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

Jun

 

Mar

 

Dec

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

266,424

 

 

$

543,029

 

 

$

654,945

 

 

$

763,968

 

 

$

1,045,077

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

483,893

 

 

 

519,723

 

 

 

524,864

 

 

 

540,483

 

 

 

482,453

 

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

 

285,949

 

 

 

287,104

 

 

 

288,363

 

 

 

289,532

 

 

 

76,969

 

Other investments

 

 

15,530

 

 

 

15,528

 

 

 

16,569

 

 

 

16,499

 

 

 

16,494

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,742

 

 

 

1,707

 

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

5,103

 

Loans and leases

 

 

3,229,042

 

 

 

3,099,116

 

 

 

2,994,074

 

 

 

2,806,026

 

 

 

2,693,397

 

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses

 

 

(23,334

)

 

 

(22,769

)

 

 

(21,938

)

 

 

(20,078

)

 

 

(19,352

)

Loans and leases, net

 

 

3,205,708

 

 

 

3,076,347

 

 

 

2,972,136

 

 

 

2,785,948

 

 

 

2,674,045

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

92,511

 

 

 

91,944

 

 

 

89,950

 

 

 

84,793

 

 

 

85,958

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

1,436

 

 

 

1,226

 

 

 

1,612

 

 

 

1,612

 

 

 

1,780

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

 

 

109,772

 

 

 

110,460

 

 

 

104,582

 

 

 

105,215

 

 

 

105,852

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

81,470

 

 

 

81,001

 

 

 

80,537

 

 

 

80,074

 

 

 

79,619

 

Other assets

 

 

68,468

 

 

 

67,807

 

 

 

52,848

 

 

 

44,561

 

 

 

38,229

 

Total assets

 

$

4,612,913

 

 

$

4,796,911

 

 

$

4,788,113

 

 

$

4,718,579

 

 

$

4,611,579

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

1,072,449

 

 

$

1,186,209

 

 

$

1,162,843

 

 

$

1,093,933

 

 

$

1,055,125

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

 

965,911

 

 

 

962,901

 

 

 

999,893

 

 

 

975,272

 

 

 

899,158

 

Money market and savings

 

 

1,583,481

 

 

 

1,663,355

 

 

 

1,607,714

 

 

 

1,573,101

 

 

 

1,493,007

 

Time deposits

 

 

455,259

 

 

 

467,944

 

 

 

511,182

 

 

 

549,047

 

 

 

574,648

 

Total deposits

 

 

4,077,100

 

 

 

4,280,409

 

 

 

4,281,632

 

 

 

4,191,353

 

 

 

4,021,938

 

Borrowings

 

 

17,275

 

 

 

18,423

 

 

 

12,549

 

 

 

36,713

 

 

 

87,585

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

42,015

 

 

 

41,994

 

 

 

41,973

 

 

 

41,952

 

 

 

41,930

 

Other liabilities

 

 

44,071

 

 

 

41,374

 

 

 

31,532

 

 

 

28,519

 

 

 

30,696

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,180,461

 

 

 

4,382,200

 

 

 

4,367,686

 

 

 

4,298,537

 

 

 

4,182,149

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

16,901

 

 

 

16,888

 

 

 

16,898

 

 

 

16,893

 

 

 

16,803

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

294,330

 

 

 

293,907

 

 

 

293,815

 

 

 

293,376

 

 

 

292,937

 

Retained earnings

 

 

156,545

 

 

 

144,723

 

 

 

134,362

 

 

 

125,329

 

 

 

118,247

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(35,324

)

 

 

(40,807

)

 

 

(24,648

)

 

 

(15,556

)

 

 

1,443

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

432,452

 

 

 

414,711

 

 

 

420,427

 

 

 

420,042

 

 

 

429,430

 

Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity

 

$

4,612,913

 

 

$

4,796,911

 

 

$

4,788,113

 

 

$

4,718,579

 

 

$

4,611,579

 


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Dec

 

Sep

 

June

 

Mar

 

Dec

 

Dec

 

Dec

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases, including fees

$

40,082

 

 

$

35,127

 

$

31,530

 

$

29,643

 

$

30,567

 

$

136,381

 

$

118,582

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

3,337

 

 

 

3,135

 

 

2,908

 

 

2,418

 

 

1,341

 

 

11,799

 

 

3,813

Tax-exempt

 

797

 

 

 

561

 

 

441

 

 

368

 

 

322

 

 

2,166

 

 

1,215

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

 

3,098

 

 

 

3,474

 

 

1,430

 

 

486

 

 

547

 

 

8,488

 

 

1,622

Total interest income

 

47,314

 

 

 

42,297

 

 

36,309

 

 

32,915

 

 

32,777

 

 

158,834

 

 

125,232

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

8,844

 

 

 

4,866

 

 

2,504

 

 

2,014

 

 

2,116

 

 

18,228

 

 

8,849

Borrowings

 

232

 

 

 

97

 

 

117

 

 

157

 

 

180

 

 

602

 

 

540

Subordinated debt

 

626

 

 

 

626

 

 

626

 

 

626

 

 

626

 

 

2,503

 

 

2,449

Total interest expense

 

9,702

 

 

 

5,589

 

 

3,247

 

 

2,797

 

 

2,922

 

 

21,333

 

 

11,838

Net interest income

 

37,612

 

 

 

36,708

 

 

33,062

 

 

30,118

 

 

29,855

 

 

137,501

 

 

113,394

Provision for loan and lease losses

 

788

 

 

 

974

 

 

1,250

 

 

1,006

 

 

422

 

 

4,018

 

 

1,633

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

 

36,824

 

 

 

35,734

 

 

31,812

 

 

29,112

 

 

29,433

 

 

133,483

 

 

111,761

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

1,477

 

 

 

1,611

 

 

1,446

 

 

1,319

 

 

1,372

 

 

5,853

 

 

4,650

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

144

 

 

45

Mortgage banking

 

77

 

 

 

170

 

 

471

 

 

834

 

 

803

 

 

1,552

 

 

4,040

Investment services

 

958

 

 

 

1,051

 

 

1,065

 

 

1,070

 

 

621

 

 

4,144

 

 

2,167

Insurance commissions

 

1,233

 

 

 

864

 

 

598

 

 

901

 

 

517

 

 

3,595

 

 

3,285

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

 

1,328

 

 

 

1,356

 

 

1,467

 

 

1,284

 

 

1,445

 

 

5,435

 

 

4,284

Other

 

1,908

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

2,182

 

 

1,703

 

 

2,048

 

 

6,992

 

 

5,478

Total noninterest income

 

7,125

 

 

 

6,250

 

 

7,229

 

 

7,111

 

 

6,806

 

 

27,715

 

 

23,949

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

16,384

 

 

 

16,317

 

 

15,673

 

 

15,046

 

 

14,990

 

 

63,420

 

 

51,656

Occupancy and equipment

 

3,015

 

 

 

3,167

 

 

2,793

 

 

3,059

 

 

3,026

 

 

12,034

 

 

10,196

FDIC insurance

 

650

 

 

 

705

 

 

676

 

 

641

 

 

567

 

 

2,672

 

 

1,833

Other real estate and loan related expense

 

517

 

 

 

565

 

 

636

 

 

729

 

 

583

 

 

2,446

 

 

2,098

Advertising and marketing

 

308

 

 

 

288

 

 

327

 

 

369

 

 

176

 

 

1,293

 

 

830

Data processing and technology

 

2,097

 

 

 

1,872

 

 

1,728

 

 

1,586

 

 

1,722

 

 

7,283

 

 

6,364

Professional services

 

981

 

 

 

822

 

 

745

 

 

1,242

 

 

847

 

 

3,790

 

 

3,147

Amortization of intangibles

 

688

 

 

 

650

 

 

633

 

 

637

 

 

660

 

 

2,607

 

 

2,256

Merger related and restructuring expenses

 

(45

)

 

 

87

 

 

81

 

 

439

 

 

2,762

 

 

562

 

 

3,701

Other

 

2,821

 

 

 

2,757

 

 

2,634

 

 

1,970

 

 

2,490

 

 

10,183

 

 

9,310

Total noninterest expense

 

27,416

 

 

 

27,230

 

 

25,926

 

 

25,718

 

 

27,823

 

 

106,290

 

 

91,391

Income before income taxes

 

16,533

 

 

 

14,754

 

 

13,115

 

 

10,505

 

 

8,416

 

 

54,908

 

 

44,319

Income tax expense

 

3,529

 

 

 

3,211

 

 

2,900

 

 

2,246

 

 

1,761

 

 

11,886

 

 

9,529

Net income

$

13,004

 

 

$

11,543

 

$

10,215

 

$

8,259

 

$

6,655

 

$

43,022

 

$

34,790

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.40

 

$

2.57

 

$

2.23

Diluted

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.40

 

$

2.55

 

$

2.22

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

16,758,706

 

 

 

16,749,255

 

 

16,734,930

 

 

16,718,371

 

 

16,699,010

 

 

16,740,450

 

 

15,572,537

Diluted

 

16,884,253

 

 

 

16,872,022

 

 

16,867,774

 

 

16,858,288

 

 

16,846,315

 

 

16,871,369

 

 

15,699,215


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Yield/

 

 

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases, including fees1

 

$

3,150,493

 

$

40,082

 

5.05

%

$

3,037,092

 

$

35,127

 

4.59

%

$

2,675,059

 

$

30,567

 

4.53

%

Taxable securities

 

 

701,787

 

 

3,337

 

1.89

%

 

720,114

 

 

3,135

 

1.73

%

 

339,371

 

 

1,341

 

1.57

%

Tax-exempt securities2

 

 

93,721

 

 

958

 

4.06

%

 

101,559

 

 

732

 

2.86

%

 

102,989

 

 

479

 

1.85

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

 

 

322,970

 

 

3,098

 

3.81

%

 

587,755

 

 

3,474

 

2.34

%

 

965,899

 

 

547

 

0.22

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,268,971

 

 

47,475

 

4.41

%

 

4,446,520

 

 

42,468

 

3.79

%

 

4,083,318

 

 

32,934

 

3.20

%

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

372,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

362,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

383,783

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,641,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,809,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,467,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

924,320

 

 

3,141

 

1.35

%

$

966,437

 

 

1,956

 

0.80

%

$

853,763

 

 

403

 

0.19

%

Money market and savings deposits

 

 

1,587,688

 

 

4,855

 

1.21

%

 

1,632,510

 

 

2,298

 

0.56

%

 

1,428,472

 

 

920

 

0.26

%

Time deposits

 

 

459,996

 

 

848

 

0.73

%

 

501,919

 

 

612

 

0.48

%

 

583,165

 

 

793

 

0.54

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,972,004

 

 

8,844

 

1.18

%

 

3,100,866

 

 

4,866

 

0.62

%

 

2,865,400

 

 

2,116

 

0.29

%

Borrowings

 

 

18,309

 

 

232

 

5.03

%

 

13,141

 

 

97

 

2.93

%

 

88,828

 

 

180

 

0.80

%

Subordinated debt

 

 

42,002

 

 

626

 

5.91

%

 

41,980

 

 

626

 

5.91

%

 

41,917

 

 

626

 

5.92

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

3,032,315

 

 

9,702

 

1.27

%

 

3,155,987

 

 

5,589

 

0.70

%

 

2,996,145

 

 

2,922

 

0.39

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,146,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,192,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,016,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

43,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

4,221,798

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,384,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,040,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

420,037

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

425,365

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

426,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

4,641,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,809,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,467,101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income, taxable equivalent

 

 

 

 

$

37,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

36,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

30,012

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.81

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.29

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

140.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

140.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

136.29

%

Percentage of average equity to average assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.05

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.55

%

1 Includes average balance of $3.3 million, $4.8 million, and $80.5 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $161 thousand, $171 thousand and $156 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

 

 

 

Yield/

 

 

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases, including fees1

 

$

2,948,511

 

$

136,381

 

 

4.63

%

$

2,540,577

 

$

118,582

 

4.67

%

Taxable securities

 

 

688,428

 

 

11,799

 

 

1.71

%

 

207,459

 

 

3,813

 

1.84

%

Tax-exempt securities2

 

 

100,566

 

 

2,831

 

 

2.82

%

 

92,708

 

 

1,817

 

1.96

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

 

 

577,593

 

 

8,488

 

 

1.47

%

 

680,909

 

 

1,622

 

0.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

4,315,098

 

 

159,499

 

 

3.70

%

 

3,521,653

 

 

125,834

 

Latest Stories

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin