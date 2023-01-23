SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Operating earnings1 of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share
Operating earnings1 increase of 11% compared to the previous quarter and 48% compared to the same prior year quarter
Net organic loan and lease growth of over $130.2 million - 17% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Net interest income growth of $904 thousand or 10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our company’s results for the quarter and for the year. We wrapped-up 2022 with another record revenue quarter while continuing to gain operating leverage and build on the great work being done to diversify revenue, build out our ancillary lines of business, and maintain outstanding credit metrics. The core momentum our team is building is outstanding and will position us well as we enter 2023.”
SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are very proud of our strong quarter and how we finished 2022. The team did a phenomenal job in all areas. The bank continues to show excellent credit, solid growth and strong profits. We couldn’t be more excited about how we are positioned to enter 2023.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.27 billion, a decrease of $177.5 million. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $264.8 million and average securities of $26.2 million. Partially offsetting the decrease in average earning assets was an increase in average loans and leases of $113.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $123.7 million attributable to a decrease in deposits of $128.9 million, offset by increased borrowings of $5.2 million.
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.29% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and higher yields on cash deposits held in Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was positively impacted due to an increase quarter-over-quarter in loan discount accretion of $1.2 million.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.70% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter, an increase of 56 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.85% compared to 0.45% in the prior quarter.
1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Increase
Selected Interest Rates and Yields
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Yield on loans and leases
5.05
%
4.59
%
0.46
%
Yield on earning assets, FTE
4.41
%
3.79
%
0.62
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.18
%
0.62
%
0.56
%
Cost of total deposits
0.85
%
0.45
%
0.40
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.27
%
0.70
%
0.57
%
Net interest margin, FTE
3.51
%
3.29
%
0.22
%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality
At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $23.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% as of September 30, 2022. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.73% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.75% at September 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.1 million, or 4.41% of acquired loans and leases as of December 31, 2022.
The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward
2022
2022
Change
Beginning balance
$
22,769
$
21,938
$
831
Charge-offs
(331
)
(231
)
(100
)
Recoveries
108
88
20
Net charge-offs
(223
)
(143
)
(80
)
Provision
788
974
(186
)
Ending balance
$
23,334
$
22,769
$
565
Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross
0.72
%
0.73
%
(0.01
)
%
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.09% as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.11% reported in the third quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively
The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Increase
Credit Quality
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
2,808
$
3,379
$
(571
)
Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing
142
-
142
Total nonperforming loans and leases
2,950
3,379
(429
)
Other real estate owned
1,436
1,226
210
Other repossessed assets
422
-
422
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,808
$
4,605
$
203
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.09
%
0.11
%
(0.02
)
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.10
%
-
%
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $875 thousand to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:
Decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, related to lower volume of transaction fees;
Net gain on sale of securities and dissolution of associated derivative instrument;
Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt Group, LLC (“Sunbelt”) and organic growth; and
Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Increase
Noninterest Income
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,477
$
1,611
$
(134
)
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
144
-
144
Mortgage banking income
77
170
(93
)
Investment services
958
1,051
(93
)
Insurance commissions
1,233
864
369
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,328
1,356
(28
)
Other
1,908
1,198
710
Total noninterest income
$
7,125
$
6,250
$
875
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $186 thousand to $27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27.2 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:
Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of lower utility expenses (seasonality);
Increase in data processing and technology as a result of enhancements to core systems; and
Increase in professional services, related to higher audit expenses.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Dec
Sep
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2022
2022
(Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
16,384
$
16,317
$
67
Occupancy and equipment
3,015
3,167
(152
)
FDIC insurance
650
705
(55
)
Other real estate and loan related expenses
517
565
(48
)
Advertising and marketing
308
288
20
Data processing and technology
2,097
1,872
225
Professional services
981
822
159
Amortization of intangibles
688
650
38
Merger related and restructuring expenses
(45
)
87
(132
)
Other
2,821
2,757
64
Total noninterest expense
$
27,416
$
27,230
$
186
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $318 thousand, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter.
The effective tax rate was 21.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.76% for the prior quarter.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total assets remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced a shift in its asset mix during the fourth quarter 2022. The Company had increases primarily in the following categories: loans and leases, net of $531.7 million, securities of $210.4 million, premises and equipment of $6.6 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $3.9 million, attributable to Sunbelt purchase and other assets of $30.2 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $778.7 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.
Total liabilities were $4.18 billion for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total liabilities remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced organic deposit growth of $55.2 million and a decrease in borrowings of $70.3 million.
Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $432.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily driven by net income of $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, offset by the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $36.8 million and dividends paid of $4.7 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.09 at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.
1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Dec
Dec
Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
4,612,913
$
4,611,579
$
1,334
Total liabilities
4,180,461
4,182,149
(1,688
)
Total equity
432,452
429,430
3,022
Securities
769,842
559,422
210,420
Loans and leases
3,229,042
2,693,397
535,645
Deposits
4,077,100
4,021,938
55,162
Borrowings
17,275
87,585
(70,310
)
Conference Call Information
SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 179408. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 675735. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Source
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing
(865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Ending Balances
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
266,424
$
543,029
$
654,945
$
763,968
$
1,045,077
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
483,893
519,723
524,864
540,483
482,453
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
285,949
287,104
288,363
289,532
76,969
Other investments
15,530
15,528
16,569
16,499
16,494
Loans held for sale
1,752
2,742
1,707
5,894
5,103
Loans and leases
3,229,042
3,099,116
2,994,074
2,806,026
2,693,397
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
(23,334
)
(22,769
)
(21,938
)
(20,078
)
(19,352
)
Loans and leases, net
3,205,708
3,076,347
2,972,136
2,785,948
2,674,045
Premises and equipment, net
92,511
91,944
89,950
84,793
85,958
Other real estate owned
1,436
1,226
1,612
1,612
1,780
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
109,772
110,460
104,582
105,215
105,852
Bank owned life insurance
81,470
81,001
80,537
80,074
79,619
Other assets
68,468
67,807
52,848
44,561
38,229
Total assets
$
4,612,913
$
4,796,911
$
4,788,113
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,072,449
$
1,186,209
$
1,162,843
$
1,093,933
$
1,055,125
Interest-bearing demand
965,911
962,901
999,893
975,272
899,158
Money market and savings
1,583,481
1,663,355
1,607,714
1,573,101
1,493,007
Time deposits
455,259
467,944
511,182
549,047
574,648
Total deposits
4,077,100
4,280,409
4,281,632
4,191,353
4,021,938
Borrowings
17,275
18,423
12,549
36,713
87,585
Subordinated debt
42,015
41,994
41,973
41,952
41,930
Other liabilities
44,071
41,374
31,532
28,519
30,696
Total liabilities
4,180,461
4,382,200
4,367,686
4,298,537
4,182,149
Shareholders’ Equity:
Common stock
16,901
16,888
16,898
16,893
16,803
Additional paid-in capital
294,330
293,907
293,815
293,376
292,937
Retained earnings
156,545
144,723
134,362
125,329
118,247
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(35,324
)
(40,807
)
(24,648
)
(15,556
)
1,443
Total shareholders’ equity
432,452
414,711
420,427
420,042
429,430
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
$
4,612,913
$
4,796,911
$
4,788,113
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec
Sep
June
Mar
Dec
Dec
Dec
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
40,082
$
35,127
$
31,530
$
29,643
$
30,567
$
136,381
$
118,582
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,337
3,135
2,908
2,418
1,341
11,799
3,813
Tax-exempt
797
561
441
368
322
2,166
1,215
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
3,098
3,474
1,430
486
547
8,488
1,622
Total interest income
47,314
42,297
36,309
32,915
32,777
158,834
125,232
Interest expense:
Deposits
8,844
4,866
2,504
2,014
2,116
18,228
8,849
Borrowings
232
97
117
157
180
602
540
Subordinated debt
626
626
626
626
626
2,503
2,449
Total interest expense
9,702
5,589
3,247
2,797
2,922
21,333
11,838
Net interest income
37,612
36,708
33,062
30,118
29,855
137,501
113,394
Provision for loan and lease losses
788
974
1,250
1,006
422
4,018
1,633
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
36,824
35,734
31,812
29,112
29,433
133,483
111,761
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,477
1,611
1,446
1,319
1,372
5,853
4,650
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
144
—
—
—
—
144
45
Mortgage banking
77
170
471
834
803
1,552
4,040
Investment services
958
1,051
1,065
1,070
621
4,144
2,167
Insurance commissions
1,233
864
598
901
517
3,595
3,285
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,328
1,356
1,467
1,284
1,445
5,435
4,284
Other
1,908
1,198
2,182
1,703
2,048
6,992
5,478
Total noninterest income
7,125
6,250
7,229
7,111
6,806
27,715
23,949
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
16,384
16,317
15,673
15,046
14,990
63,420
51,656
Occupancy and equipment
3,015
3,167
2,793
3,059
3,026
12,034
10,196
FDIC insurance
650
705
676
641
567
2,672
1,833
Other real estate and loan related expense
517
565
636
729
583
2,446
2,098
Advertising and marketing
308
288
327
369
176
1,293
830
Data processing and technology
2,097
1,872
1,728
1,586
1,722
7,283
6,364
Professional services
981
822
745
1,242
847
3,790
3,147
Amortization of intangibles
688
650
633
637
660
2,607
2,256
Merger related and restructuring expenses
(45
)
87
81
439
2,762
562
3,701
Other
2,821
2,757
2,634
1,970
2,490
10,183
9,310
Total noninterest expense
27,416
27,230
25,926
25,718
27,823
106,290
91,391
Income before income taxes
16,533
14,754
13,115
10,505
8,416
54,908
44,319
Income tax expense
3,529
3,211
2,900
2,246
1,761
11,886
9,529
Net income
$
13,004
$
11,543
$
10,215
$
8,259
$
6,655
$
43,022
$
34,790
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.69
$
0.61
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
2.57
$
2.23
Diluted
$
0.77
$
0.68
$
0.61
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
2.55
$
2.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
16,758,706
16,749,255
16,734,930
16,718,371
16,699,010
16,740,450
15,572,537
Diluted
16,884,253
16,872,022
16,867,774
16,858,288
16,846,315
16,871,369
15,699,215
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Assets:
Loans and leases, including fees1
$
3,150,493
$
40,082
5.05
%
$
3,037,092
$
35,127
4.59
%
$
2,675,059
$
30,567
4.53
%
Taxable securities
701,787
3,337
1.89
%
720,114
3,135
1.73
%
339,371
1,341
1.57
%
Tax-exempt securities2
93,721
958
4.06
%
101,559
732
2.86
%
102,989
479
1.85
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
322,970
3,098
3.81
%
587,755
3,474
2.34
%
965,899
547
0.22
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,268,971
47,475
4.41
%
4,446,520
42,468
3.79
%
4,083,318
32,934
3.20
%
Noninterest-earning assets
372,864
362,869
383,783
Total assets
$
4,641,835
$
4,809,389
$
4,467,101
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
924,320
3,141
1.35
%
$
966,437
1,956
0.80
%
$
853,763
403
0.19
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,587,688
4,855
1.21
%
1,632,510
2,298
0.56
%
1,428,472
920
0.26
%
Time deposits
459,996
848
0.73
%
501,919
612
0.48
%
583,165
793
0.54
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,972,004
8,844
1.18
%
3,100,866
4,866
0.62
%
2,865,400
2,116
0.29
%
Borrowings
18,309
232
5.03
%
13,141
97
2.93
%
88,828
180
0.80
%
Subordinated debt
42,002
626
5.91
%
41,980
626
5.91
%
41,917
626
5.92
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,032,315
9,702
1.27
%
3,155,987
5,589
0.70
%
2,996,145
2,922
0.39
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,146,374
1,192,813
1,016,438
Other liabilities
43,109
35,224
27,710
Total liabilities
4,221,798
4,384,024
4,040,293
Shareholders’ equity
420,037
425,365
426,808
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,641,835
$
4,809,389
$
4,467,101
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
37,773
$
36,879
$
30,012
Interest rate spread
3.14
%
3.09
%
2.81
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
3.51
%
3.29
%
2.92
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
140.78
%
140.89
%
136.29
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
9.05
%
8.84
%
9.55
%
1 Includes average balance of $3.3 million, $4.8 million, and $80.5 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $161 thousand, $171 thousand and $156 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Assets:
Loans and leases, including fees1
$
2,948,511
$
136,381
4.63
%
$
2,540,577
$
118,582
4.67
%
Taxable securities
688,428
11,799
1.71
%
207,459
3,813
1.84
%
Tax-exempt securities2
100,566
2,831
2.82
%
92,708
1,817
1.96
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
577,593
8,488
1.47
%
680,909
1,622
0.24
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,315,098
159,499
3.70
%
3,521,653
125,834