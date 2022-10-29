Which Is Smarter: ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ or Credit Cards?

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you need to purchase something but don’t have the funds right at that moment, most people turn to their credit cards, hoping they can pay off a big purchase with the next paycheck or several. But not everyone qualifies for a credit card or wants to use one. Retailers have started to get smart and find new ways to help people purchase items when they don’t have the funds: Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) programs.

Next: 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
Related: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

“BNPL apps such as Klarna and Affirm offer customers the ability to split their purchases between four interest free payments,” said Tionna Hicks, a certified financial education instructor and founder of The Honest Plan.

More plainly put, “Both BNPL and credit cards are forms of loans or credit whereby you don’t pay anything now but will be charged monthly until the debt is paid off,” said Scott Nelson, CEO of MoneyNerd Ltd.

So which option makes the most sense for a consumer? It’s not as simple as saying one or the other. Here, we break down some of the benefits and drawbacks of each.

BNPL’s Biggest Pros

Where BNPL excels over credit cards is in your ability to pay over time without accruing interest, said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “Most of the companies use a ‘pay in four’ model where shoppers make the first payment at the time of purchase and then spend the next six weeks making the other three payments.” She points out that a typical credit card will start charging you interest after only four weeks.

Flexibility is a key benefit of BNPL. “Get your items now rather than having to wait,” Ramhold said.

You also can choose how much to pay at each installment, typically without a set minimum payment.

Advice from CardCritics: Pay No Interest Until 2024 With These Top-Rated Cards

BNPL Doesn’t Require a Credit Check

“BNPL options are often available to those who do not qualify for a credit card but can vary greatly in terms of interest rates and loan terms,” said Jake Hill, CEO of DebtHammer. Most BNPL programs don’t even run a credit check on those who apply (though some do, and others do what’s called a “soft check” that doesn’t affect your credit score).

In fact, BNPL can be considered less risky than a credit card, according to Dror Zaifman, director of digital marketing at iCASH. “When someone misses a payment on a credit card, the consumer is charged interest and can be reported to collections by the creditor if still unpaid after 60 days. BNPL programs only charge the user if they fail to make a payment on time.” They may refer to that as a late fee.

Zaifman said that BNPL programs may be better for smaller purchases, however, because you have a better likelihood of paying a small amount off.

“Before choosing between the two, consumers need to determine if they can pay off the balance of the BNPL option by the due date,” said Bob Castaneda, program director in Walden University’s College of Management and Technology, “If not, this loan has harsh penalties of retroactive interest rates. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, so consumers need to shop for the best payment option, while factoring in interest rates and lender’s fees, prior to making a purchase.”

Retroactive interest means that, if you don’t make one of your payments, or are extremely late, they can charge interest that dates back to the beginning of the loan, not the most recent payment, according to ResearchFDI.com.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

BNPL Downsides

BNPL usually only applies to a single purchase from a single merchant, said Lee Grant, CEO at Wrangu. So, if you’re trying to buy multiple items from multiple retailers with this method, you may find yourself out of luck.

Additionally, though many BNPL programs don’t charge interest or fees, some do. “Longer-term loans from BNPL, which can last up to 48 months, have an interest rate similar to that of a standard personal loan,” Grant said. “Unlike a loan or credit card, however, many BNPL providers do not check credit before approving customers, making financing more accessible.”

And remember that not all retailers accept BNPL, so your shopping options may be limited, particularly for things like groceries and gas, Nelson said.

Credit Cards Can Offer Rewards

What BNPL cannot do that credit cards can is offer you rewards such as points and miles earned for every dollar spent, said Carol Tompkins, business development consultant at Accounts Portal.

“Credit cards will offer rewards such as travel insurance, purchase protection and others,” she said, as well as security against fraud.

Credit Cards Help You Earn Credit

The added benefit of credit cards is that they help to build your credit score, Tompkins said. BNPL doesn’t affect your credit score unless you don’t pay. “So, are you out for rewards or convenience?” she asked.

Credit Cards Are More Versatile

Credit cards offer greater versatility in what you can buy, where and how much of it, according to Hill. You can buy multiple items, you can pay different amounts each month on your bill, and you can buy from a vastly wider variety of retailers.

Credit Cards Charge Interest

Probably the biggest downsides of credit cards is that they charge a sizable amount of interest on balances that carry over to the next month. Also, you have to qualify for them based on your credit score and other variables, which can work against some shoppers.

It’s a Personal Choice

“Ultimately, the best option depends on the flexibility of the consumer and their ability to pay the entire balance of a buy now, pay later plan on time. Otherwise, they should pay with a credit card,” Castaneda said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Which Is Smarter: ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ or Credit Cards?

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a