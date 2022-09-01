SmartCentres REIT Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Peter Sweeney, will be leaving SmartCentres to pursue endeavors outside of the publicly traded real estate sector. As such, Mr. Sweeney will maintain his responsibilities until a successor is in place.



“I am extremely proud to have been a participant in the extraordinary growth and transformational change that we have made with the support of all stakeholders, and I am confident that SmartCentres’ strong foundation will permit the team to continue to find new and meaningful ways to grow for the future,” said Mr. Sweeney.

“Peter’s 7 1/2 years of dedicated service to SmartCentres is greatly appreciated and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” noted Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.7 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with an occupancy of 97.2%.

