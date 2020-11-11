SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results for 2020

Focused on Growth



Transit City Condominium Closings Contribute to 13.1% Increase in FFO (12.3% Growth in FFO per Unit) with Continued Growth of FFO Expected in Q4

Mixed-use Intensification Program Increasing with Construction on Transit City Condominiums, High-rise Residential Rentals at SmartVMC and Laval, Retirement Homes, Self-Storage Projects and Recently Received Approval to Permit an Additional 12.0 Million Sq. Ft. of Mixed-use Space in Cambridge

Walmart-anchored Open-format Shopping Centres Providing Recurring Income with Committed Occupancy Rate of 97.4%

Tenant Rent Collection Levels Continue to Improve

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX: SRU.UN) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We describe SmartCentres as a real estate company enjoying substantial, secure and reliable recurring income while on a path forward to higher and better uses. Reliable income starting with our largest tenant, Walmart; higher and better uses from our onsite intensification and development program, which is well underway, on our excellent locations. Our third quarter is the strongest signal yet of things to come with the initial closings of 766 units in the first two phases of our Transit City condominiums, with the balance of 344 units expected to close before year end. After the repayment of our share of project level debt of $45 million, these closings have contributed approximately $30 million in FFO, or in excess of $0.17 in FFO per Unit to our Q3 results. We anticipate that these new development opportunities will continue to generate growth in FFO and NAV into the future,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman of SmartCentres.

“COVID-19 has not altered our long-term strategy as we remain intently focused on our initiatives to grow the business through mixed-use development. SmartVMC is just one of the many mixed-use communities that we are in the process of developing. We have more than 256 projects in our mixed-use development pipeline representing approximately 28 million square feet and more than 196 of these projects are expected to provide recurring income. During this pandemic period, we have accelerated our pursuit of many of our near-term planning and development initiatives such that over the next several years, we expect to grow SmartCentres’ vision in well-established communities including mid-town and downtown Toronto, Oakville, Mississauga, Vaughan, Scarborough, Pickering, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington, Barrie, Brampton, Oshawa, London, Cambridge, Montreal, Laval, Pointe-Claire, and Ottawa. Our intent is to replicate the achievements and success of SmartVMC in these various Canadian communities, resulting in continued earnings and NAV growth,” said Peter Forde, President and CEO of SmartCentres.

The Trust’s core business of owning and managing approximately 33.8 million square feet of predominately Walmart-anchored shopping centres was built for ‘heavy weather’. During this pandemic period, Walmart Canada’s sales levels have increased considerably and Walmart continues to demonstrate its industry-leading ability to drive high traffic levels to the Trust’s shopping centres across Canada. This has created industry-leading occupancy levels. When including committed deals, the Trust’s overall occupancy level was 97.4% in Q3, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Trust’s core portfolio.

The Trust has continued to work with each of its tenants to establish, where appropriate, mutually satisfactory arrangements that will allow for some relief of their rental obligations that are expected to permit these organizations to re-establish their operations as Canadians begin to ‘get back to normalcy’. These collaborative efforts have resulted in the following improving collection experience (up to October 23, 2020) over the last six months:

Month(1) % of Gross Monthly Billings Collected Before Application of CECRA Related Arrangements

% of Gross Monthly Billings Collected After Application of CECRA Related Arrangements April 75.7 % 82.2 % May 73.6 % 80.0 % June 78.2 % 84.7 % July 86.7 % 93.1 % August 89.0 % 95.6 % September(2) 89.5 % 96.1 %





(1) As of October 23, 2020, the Trust collected 90.8% of gross monthly billings for October. (2) The CECRA program ended on September 30, 2020.

The table below provides additional details on the continued improvement in collections associated with the Trust’s tenant billings, amounts received (up to October 23, 2020), expected recovery and related provisions for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 As a % Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 As a % Total for the Six

Months Ended

September 30, 2020 As a % Total tenant billings 199,587 100.0 202,072 100.0 401,659 100.0 Less: Amounts received directly from tenants to date 176,434 88.4 153,241 75.8 329,675 82.1 Balance outstanding 23,153 11.6 48,831 24.2 71,984 17.9 Less: Recovery from governments for CECRA 7,706 3.9 7,706 3.8 15,412 3.8 Amounts forgiven by the Trust for CECRA 3,853 1.9 3,853 1.9 7,706 1.9 Sales tax on CECRA 1,488 0.7 1,488 0.7 2,976 0.7 Tenant rent deferral arrangements negotiated or near completion 2,680 1.3 20,269 10.0 22,949 5.7 Rents to be collected before expected credit loss (“ECL”) provision 7,426 3.7 15,515 7.7 22,941 5.7 Less: ECL provision for uncollectible amounts 5,564 2.8 7,920 3.9 13,484 3.4 Balance to be collected 1,862 0.9 7,595 3.8 9,457 2.4

Highlights

Mixed-Use Development and Intensification at SmartVMC

Occupancy of both 55-storey Transit City 1 and 2 condo towers representing 1,110 residential units commenced on August 5th, with 766 units closed by the end of September and 100% of units expected to be closed by year-end. These closings contributed approximately $30.0 million in FFO ($0.17 in FFO per Unit) for the third quarter of 2020, and are expected to contribute over $49.0 million in FFO for the second half of 2020. (2) In addition, the 1,098 unit multi-level parking facility providing parking for both these condominium buildings and the neighbouring PwC/YMCA mixed-use facility is now fully functional.



In addition, the 1,098 unit multi-level parking facility providing parking for both these condominium buildings and the neighbouring PwC/YMCA mixed-use facility is now fully functional. Construction of the 55-storey Transit City 3 condo tower representing 631 residential units continues to be on schedule and ahead of budget. The tower is now topped-off and closings are expected to commence in spring 2021.



Construction is well underway on Transit City 4 (45 storeys) and 5 (50 storeys) condo towers, representing 1,026 sold residential units, with bulk excavation complete and tower cranes erected. Concrete and formwork for the multi-level underground parking garage is in progress.



Construction is well underway on a 35-storey, 454-unit purpose-built residential rental building at SmartVMC, with the tower crane erected and concrete and formwork for the multi-level underground parking garage is in progress.



Construction of the new Walmart store is complete, with Walmart's grand opening having taken place on October 22, 2020, allowing for the closing of the existing store on the SmartVMC site, and freeing up approximately 15.5 acres of valuable land for future mixed-use development close to the TTC subway station.



Pre-sold 100% of the 22 townhomes, as part of the Transit City 1 & 2 project, with construction expected to commence later in 2020 and delivery of units expected in late 2021.

Other Business Development

The completed first phase of the two-phase, purpose-built residential rental project in Laval, Quebec, which had initial move-ins by tenants commencing in March and, to date, approximately 80% of the 171-unit building has been leased. Construction of the next phase is expected in early 2021.



The Trust completed construction of its first self-storage facility in Toronto (Leaside) which has been very well received by the local community with current occupancy levels ahead of expectations.



Based on planning and rezoning work completed to date, the Trust expects to commence construction on two retirement home initiatives over the next six months with its joint venture partners, Revera and Selection Group in Barrie and Ottawa, respectively.



Four additional self-storage facilities in Brampton, Vaughan, Oshawa, and Scarborough are currently under construction with completion expected later this year or in 2021. Additional self-storage facilities have been approved by the Board and we are in the process of obtaining municipal approvals in Aurora, Whitby, Toronto, Markham and an additional location in Brampton.



With the newly issued Minister's Zoning Order, the Trust will immediately begin work to redevelop its 73-acre Cambridge retail property with various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional, and commercial uses to create a complete vibrant urban community representing over 12.0 million square feet.



During the COVID-19 "shutdown", the Trust has been aggressively pursuing final municipal approvals for mixed-use density on many of its shopping centres during the past few months. Details are provided in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

Financial

The Trust further improved its unsecured/secured debt ratio from 65%/35% to 67%/33%, as it repaid $63.2 million of secured debt and $13.4 million of unsecured debt and credit facilities this quarter, and is expected to repay the Series R unsecured floating-rate debentures with existing cash on hand when they mature on December 21, 2020.



The Trust continues to add to its unencumbered pool of high-quality assets. As at September 30, 2020, its portfolio consisted of income properties valued at $5.8 billion (September 30, 2019 – $4.7 billion).



Debt metrics continue to demonstrate the Trust's commitment to its balance sheet, including Debt to Total Assets of 44.3%, Interest Coverage multiple of 3.3X, Interest Coverage net of capitalized interest multiple of 3.8X, and Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.5X. (3)



Net income and comprehensive income was $111.0 million as compared to net income and comprehensive income of $95.1 million in the same period in 2019, representing an increase of $15.9 million. This increase was primarily attributed to earnings from equity accounted investment on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2 units of $31.8 million, partially offset by a $9.7 million increase in expected credit losses principally resulting from the impact of COVID-19. (1)



FFO increased by $0.07 per Unit or $12.8 million to $110.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019, principally as a result of the Trust's share of profit on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2 units, which represented an increase in FFO per Unit of approximately $0.17. (2)



ACFO increased by $14.7 million or 16.6% to $103.2 million as compared to the same period in 2019 principally as a result of distributions from equity accounted investment on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2 units of $29.2 million, partially offset by a $9.7 million increase in expected credit losses principally resulting from the impact of COVID-19. (2)



ACFO exceeded both distributions declared and distributions paid by $23.6 million, as compared to the same period in 2019 of $11.3 million and $29.6 million, respectively. The change is primarily due to the Trust's share of profit on the closings of Transit City 1 and 2, partially offset by COVID-19 related expected credit loss provisions of $9.7 million and their associated impact on the Trust's cashflows from operations. Note also that the Trust suspended its DRIP program in April 2020.(2)

Operational

Both committed and in-place occupancy rates maintained industry-leading levels of 97.4% and 97.1%, respectively, as at September 30, 2020, which are lower than the prior comparable quarter and reflect tenant closings during COVID-19.



Rentals from investment properties and other was $186.3 million, as compared to $195.5 million in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $9.2 million or 4.7%. This decrease was primarily due to: i) lower CAM and realty tax recoveries as a result of lower recoverable costs incurred during the quarter, and ii) lower percentage rent, short-term rentals and other miscellaneous revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Same Properties NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $10.7 million or 8.3% as compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in expected credit losses recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Excluding the higher expected credit losses of $9.7 million recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2020, Same Properties NOI would have been $127.5 million representing a decrease of $1.0 million or 0.8% as compared to the same period in 2019.(2)

(1) Represents a GAAP measure. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (3) Net of cash-on-hand of $413.1 million as at September 30, 2020 for the purposes of calculating the ratio.

Selected Consolidated Operational, Development and Financial Information

Key consolidated operational, development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments as at September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Operational Information Total number of properties with an ownership interest 166 165 166 Gross leasable area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.) 34,051 34,337 34,277 Occupied area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.) 33,076 33,678 33,617 Vacant area including both retail and office space (in thousands of sq. ft.) 975 659 659 Committed occupancy rate 97.4% 98.2% 98.2% In-place occupancy rate 97.1% 98.1% 98.1% Average lease term to maturity (in years) 4.7 4.9 5.1 Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.) $15.45 $15.49 $15.44 Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.) $22.15 $22.13 $22.04 Mixed-use Development Information Future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 27,900 27,900 N/A(5) Total number of future projects currently in development planning stage 256 256 N/A(5) Trust's share of estimated costs of future projects 5,400,000 5,500,000 N/A(5) Financial Information Investment properties(2)(3) 9,354,927 9,466,501 9,280,212 Total assets(1) 10,365,651 9,928,467 9,704,677 Total unencumbered assets(2) 5,763,400 5,696,100 4,652,700 Debt(2)(3) 4,908,808 4,290,826 4,132,699 Debt to Aggregate Assets(2)(3)(4) 44.3% 42.3% 41.8% Debt to Gross Book Value(2)(3)(4) 49.8% 49.0% 48.5% Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(2)(3)(4) 67%/33% 63%/37% 55%/45% Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(2)(3)(4) 1.9X 2.1X 2.1X Weighted average interest rate(2)(3) 3.37% 3.55% 3.66% Weighted average term of debt (in years) 4.9 5.0 4.5 Interest Coverage Ratio(2)(3)(4) 3.3X 3.5X 3.3X Interest coverage (net of capitalized interest expense)(2)(3)(4) 3.8X 4.0X 3.9X Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash)(2)(3)(4) 8.5X 8.0X 7.8X Equity (book value)(1) 5,197,315 5,367,752 5,324,196 Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted 173,120,316 171,858,434 171,255,329





(1) Represents a GAAP measure. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. (3) Includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments. (4) As at September 30, 2020, cash-on-hand of $413.1 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2019 – $37.0 million). (5) N/A – information not available.

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

The following table represents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

