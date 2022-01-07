SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB) 2022 Update and Strategic Growth Focus on the Digital Realm, E-commerce & Brick-Mortar Transactions with Cross-border Payments, Enabling FX, FIAT, Crypto Currency, NFTs & Cards

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc
·6 min read

Interoperability Within Our Marketplace Technologies For Customers

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG:OTCQB):

Noteworthy: SMKG’s Intellectual Portfolio comprises of 17 proprietary platforms In PayTech – Fintech- CrossBorder FX- Blockchain – Crypto Coin Issuing, NFT Minting, Marketplaces, Wallet, Events, Transit, Workforce and includes equity in Xpay.World Singapore and OriginatorX

The Company SMKG:OTCQB has developed a significant portfolio of Intellectual Properties, for Enterprises and Financial Institutions with a major focus on Marketplace Technologies (Brick and Mortar, Digital and Metaverse) that will both improve and increase transactions with their large pools of merchants, vendors and consumer clients. To further extend our capabilities, our team is engaged with experts in the field of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality to bring an enriched experience with Artificial Intelligence for Metaverse projects, Egaming and Esports Industries that have expanded our reach.

The Company also will be releasing a sponsored Crypto Currency Coin that will be branded as the Creare Coin on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is also the management’s intent to seek the approval with the SEC in the US to allow the Company for 2022 to issue the “Creare Coin” to existing shareholders of the SMKG:OTCQB holding Common Class A stock during a specific period of the registration date. The company intends to issue the coin ratio to Common Class A equity holders with a ratio of coin to shares of 20:1. The Creare Coin will be used for cross-border, wallet payments, rewards exchange and compensation, escrow and digital realm purchases like unique Metaverses that will be launched. The coin is also to allow for Peer2peer exchanges for trading in Esports and Egames. A significant focus has been in the works with our payment rails partners globally to allow for this interoperability and vision. Further details on the coins Tokenomics will be revealed at the launch.

The CEO of SMKG:OTCQB, Massimo Barone, stated, “2021 was a year to be excited about with developments and filled with strategic partners that include financial institutions in several key markets. This allowed us to build upon core payments and realizing commercial deployments. At the same time the year had its challenges with rolling lockdowns, remote work and a learning curves for governments, financial institutions and enterprises that saw significant budget cuts and in many cases reallocations of efforts and capital. We were affected directly, in some cases able to assist our clients by progressing with the projects during the dormant periods.

“We are definitely on the right path building our own tracks, as we have also been invited to discussions by several large Equity Firms and Enterprises with ongoing discussions of which have an appetite to acquire all or some specific intellectual properties in the SMKG portfolio. In addition, interested parties to invest strategic capital for growth in targeted markets. This gives us the mobility and limits dilution for the shareholders, allowing us to grow multiple markets simultaneously. We have expanded our Cross-border Payment rails with partners coverage in North America, Europe, Asia, China, LATAM, Philippines and have been working with partners covering a large segment of Africa.

“China particularly has been a difficult corridor to manage as tension between the USA and China has created many restrictions and imposed many shutdowns. We remain optimistic as our corridor and partner financial institutions work with us to meet the stringent new guidelines which have allowed to complete a significant digital path and expect the Newly Issued Digital Chinese Yuan to be part of this corridor as well for near future.

“In the Philippines, it has been an exciting year of developments as both capital and tech investments allocation from SMKG with Xpay have resulted in several key developments, licenses and permits within the Country by regulators – adding to that a robust growing pipeline of clients which includes incredible demand for Axepay cross-border payments.

“As 2022 is now upon us and we have not only commercialized several platforms, completed a heavy task load of integrations and certifications to meet compliance in several key markets - we have identified that our ISO and ISV partners will be very strategic in our growth. It has become very relevant that offering our solutions as a SAAS service directly to merchants is well accepted by Large Enterprises and FI’s vs only offering White Label licensing model – which allows for direct marketing activations with unique interoperability and seamless financial services to compete with DEFI in these markets.

“We are unique cross-breed of company with a true Commercialization strategy for our clients, unlike any other tech company that have part of the go-to-market strategy for clients or simply a utility solution. Our portfolio consists of technology for payment technology, merchants and consumer marketplaces, payment rails and gateways with a full suite offering for Blockchain, Crypto Currency and NFT minting.

Update to our Shareholders in Canada

“As mentioned in previous communications, management is working to lift the CTO in Canada for Canadian shareholders. We have a clear understanding of the remaining issues to complete the final requirement to lift the CTO as discussions and document exchanges have been ongoing with the L’Autorite Des Marches Financiers Quebec (AMF). The Company SMKG:OTCQB will be filing to update its registration with the SEC to change its ARS to Reporting Issuer Status with the United States Exchange Commission to attain the required confirmation for the AMF for the CTO revocation. We will be providing an update as soon as possible. An annual general meeting with be held on the 21st of January and anyone who would like participate can email us at Canadaagm@smartcardmarketingsystems.com – anyone can participate.“

NEWS SOURCES THAT STRENGTHEN OUR BUSINESS CASES FOR TARGET MARKETS AND INDUSTRIES GLOBALLY.

Esma consults on rule changes to accommodate tokenized securities

Europe's top securities regulator is seeking submissions on the need for amending the regulatory technical standards (RTS) on reporting and transparency requirements in order to accommodate growing use of blockchain technology in financial markets.

https://www.finextra.com/newsarticle/39456/esma-consults-on-rule-changes-to-accommodate-tokenized-securities

World’s biggest trade deal takes effect to boost global economy

BANGKOK – The world's largest free trade pact forged by 15 Asia-Pacific countries entered into force Saturday to provide a tailwind for the region's post-pandemic recovery and a catalyst for global economic progress, bringing a ray of hope.

https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1164273

Metaverse game Sin City land sale to commence on December 27, 2021

https://cointelegraph.com/press-releases/metaverse-game-sin-city-land-sale-to-commence-on-december-27-2021/amp

The Metaverse is a $1 trillion opportunity, crypto giant Grayscale says as virtual land sales boom

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/metaverse-1-trillion-opportunity-grayscale-virual-land-sales-decentraland-2021-11

Mid-tier Banks Look to Stable coins, Interoperability to Win Business of Large Customers

https://www.pymnts.com/news/b2b-payments/2021/mid-tier-banks-look-to-stablecoins-interoperability-to-win-business-of-large-customers/

SMKG Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's LATAM expansion with Xcoop, Compuage Infocom India distr. partnership, Visa Everywhere Fintech interoperability, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB: SMKG):
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, crypto, nft, token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine, metaverse and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbour.

Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • A dense Eastern Conference and the case for a Raptors playoff push

    The competition has made the prospect of tanking a little less guilt-inducing, but Toronto shouldn’t look to replicate last year’s lottery outcome.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Oilers captain McDavid tests positive for COVID-19, team awaiting more results

    TORONTO — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving his availability for the Oilers' game Wednesday night in Toronto in dobut. The team said McDavid will undergo further testing before his status for Wednesday's game is known. Edmonton forward Derek Ryan also tested positive on Tuesday. Oilers coach Dave Tippett said both forwards tested negative on Monday. McDavid also missed practice on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco