SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Announces Deal With Atlas Tech of Saint Lucia to Implement Merchant Virtual Shops With Consumer Retail Wallet and Digital-ID With Cross-border Solutions for Guyana and Caribbean Islands

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The company announced today a licensing deal of its platforms and partnership with Atlas Tech of Saint Lucia for the 3 following platforms: Genorocity, Granularchain & Axepay, to be white-labeled and deploy a suite of Digital solutions for contactless payments and cross-border in the Caribbean Islands, and focusing on Guyana as the initial starting market with aselected group of merchants and local businesses.



Managing Partner VJ Sankar stated, “This is a great opportunity to bring the SMKG portfolio and expertise in Digital Transformation for Banking, Retail and Workforce to the Guyana market and the Caribbean to bridge a gap in payments that will deal with multi-currency issues and settlements. We are excited to work with Mr. Barone and his team and also open up the Caribbean markets and extend SMKG’s reach with its existing customer creating an important bridge in financial services locally.”

OTC:SMKG CEO Massimo Barone stated, “We are excited to have been selected and the opportunity to reach new markets with a great team of experts in the region. It’s never an easy task to open a new market without a local presence and entrepreneurs with extensive partnerships with Financial Institutions locally in Guyana and that have a network of financial service providers in the Caribbean Islands.”

About Guyana: World Economy May Be Crashing But Guyana Still Seen Growing 53%

The world may be falling into its worst recession in almost a century but one tiny South American economy is still forecast to grow 53% this year.

The remote, jungle-covered nation of Guyana will enjoy by far the world’s fastest expansion, and will be the only country in the Americas to see any growth at all in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said in its World Economic Outlook published Tuesday. Cont’d Source link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-14/world-economy-may-be-crashing-but-guyana-still-seen-growing-53

About us: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

