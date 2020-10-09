SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Signs MOU with Mumbai Fintech Hub, Becoming Global Investment Outreach Partners for the Government of Maharashtra’s (India) “FinTech Investments and Deals Program”

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) announced today a partnership with Mumbai FinTech Hub becoming Global Investment Outreach Partners for the Government of Maharashtra’s “FinTech Investments and Deals Program.



Mumbai FinTech Hub (MFH) ( https://fintech.maharashtra.gov.in ) - the FinTech vertical of the Government of Maharashtra - has been set up to enable the growth of the FinTech sector with a focus on access to capital, market access, ecosystem, open innovation, talent, and policy & regulation. MFH aims to abridge the asymmetry between various start-ups, financial institutions, technology players, incubators, accelerators, academic institutes, investors, regulators, and government.

FinTech Investments and Deals - an initiative of Mumbai Fintech Hub and program managed PwC India, to catalyze funding access and strategic partnerships between early-stage FinTechs, investors, and corporate partners. The program has a digital platform ( www.mfhfind.com ) that connects FinTechs looking for funding with interested VCs. The platform is gratis and has yielded 200+ bespoke matching and conversations between 70+ Investors and FinTechs.

The Program will host a democratized digital investment platform encompassing buy side (PE / VC / Angel / Financial Institutions), sell side (FinTech start-ups) and strategic partners (customers / channel partners / capability partners).

Massimo Barone CEO stated, "This is an exciting collaboration with the FinTech arm of Government of Maharashtra (India) giving us the access to major FinTech Companies in India, enabling them with our proprietary platforms and global exchange of Technology with an opportunity for our partners to invest in the next unicorn in making. Adding value to provide our platforms to the global FinTech Companies ensuring a stronger hold in the region with this partnership."

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

Massimo Barone CEO

mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc OTC:SMKG

1-844-843-7296

news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

We seek a safe harbor.



