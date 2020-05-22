SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) China Releases E-Yuan Cryptocurrency, A Major Opportunity For Our Payment Rails

The news creates a major opportunity for the company, as the company has been hedging significant investment resources in development over the past 3 years in developing a world class Payment Rails network with partners for global markets that provides Onboarding in 42 Countries including China - Axepay.com, Granularchain & Genorocity platforms to benefit.

News Source; LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / With 70% of nations claiming to be in studying their own digital versions of money, China is by far the biggest one to embark on such a journey. China's official state-run news agency, Xinhua, quoted President Xi Jinping as saying that blockchain serves "an important role in the next round of technological innovation and industrial transformation."

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG) announced today that the commitment to markets from China to launch an E-Yuan expands the company's reach into global markets with Payment rails that far exceeds most standard Banks in dealing with Onboarding and global currencies, including the integrated FX trading payment solutions which are all an integral part of our interoperability and platforms.

Massimo Barone CEO stated "We have been developing and implementing a successful global payment architecture and solution on both Bank Rails with integrated FX trading/settlements, and Card rails to combine a unique global offering for Financial Institutions, Enterprises and broadening the payment acceptance channels for SME merchants as well. This also further enables the individual customer with both an E-wallet and M-wallet to seamlessly make or receive payments digitally through Bank wires, ACH or Card schemes from the most popular networks.

The current difficulties in the market with COVID19 had been preceded by issues in China and HK with Protests which created unforeseeable delays throughout. Our partner channels in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines and India have been diligently working on deployments in multiple sectors including; Payment Wallets, EKYC Biometrics and Blockchain, Transit, Healthcare, Money Service Businesses and most recently Closed loop systems for Public Ride Booking and Tracking solutions."

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

