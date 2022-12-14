Smartbroker Holding (ETR:SB1) shareholders have endured a 67% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 15% in three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Smartbroker Holding managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. A glance at the share price action tells us it has fallen well short of expectations. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Smartbroker Holding shareholders are down 67% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smartbroker Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Smartbroker Holding has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

