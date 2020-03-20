Make your telly smart with Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick

This Amazon Fire Stick means you never have to leave the sofa. (Getty Images)

Wish you had a smart TV but don’t want to splash out hundreds of pounds? There’s an easy solution.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick makes any telly smart, allowing you to access all the top streaming services, from BBC Player, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Now TV (to name a few).

You will even be able to get the new Disney+ channel on the device when it launches on 24 March.

And it’s not just streaming services you can access through the gadget, you can also browse websites via your TV, such as Facebook and YouTube - and you can get all these features for a very reasonable £39.99.

For those who aren’t tech-savvy, don’t fret, it’s very simple to use and set up.

After plugging the Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you simply connect to the Internet where you can then download all your go-to streaming apps filled with hundreds of favourite programs.

You then use the Fire Stick Remote like your usual telly remote to scroll through and select features and channels.

Buy it: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | £39.99 from Amazon

The remote also comes with Alexa Voice, which means that finding something to watch has never been easier - simply press and ask, “Alexa, find romantic movies’.

It’s unsurprising really that this handy gadget has received 35,680 reviews, with almost 30,000 five-star reviews.

“Simply plug it in and you’re ready to enjoy an amazing array of fun with music, movies, games.... you name it, straight on your tv” reads one five-star review.

Meanwhile others say it’s “worth every single penny” and “by far the best low cost streaming device out at the moment”.

Well, you’d be hard-pressed to find a reason to leave your sofa now.