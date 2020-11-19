This Smart Trash Can with Nearly 18,000 Perfect Reviews Eliminates Odor and Has Motion Sensors for Easy Disposal

Amazon

The best gift you can give yourself this holiday season is a high-quality trash can. Think about it: There’s nothing you use more following large meals and baking sprees. The iTouchless garbage bin is Amazon’s best-selling model in its category, and for good reason. It isn’t an ordinary trash can, it’s a smart one.

The sleek device uses motion-sensing technology to automatically open and close for you. But shoppers say the best part is its ability to eliminate even the most pungent of odors. An odor-eliminating filter placed on the inside of the bin neutralizes stinky smells and keeps the area smelling fresh.

One reviewer said the 13-gallon trash can is so heavy-duty and durable that it can withstand “intense holiday usage.” This capability might be why the bin has garnered more than 18,000 perfect five-star ratings and an average 4.4-star rating.

Along with the odor-eliminating properties, shoppers say the self-locking and motion-sensing lid is a total game changer — especially for homes with pets or curious kiddos. The top will only open when you wave a hand in front of the sensor, so tots and pets will no longer be able to explore inside. (If you’re more of a DIY disposer, you can use manual mode to press the lid open and close it yourself.)

What’s more, the attractive smart trash can easily blend in with your kitchen. The stainless steel finish is both eye-catching and forgiving, since it won’t show fingerprints and resists marks left by smudgy, grimy leftovers.

“I am in love with this garbage can,” raved one reviewer. “The sleek design paired with the electric opening and the fact that I no longer feel the need to hide my garbage can makes life so much nicer. The fact that the smell is contained is wonderful and although it doesn’t seem like it, the size is perfect … I would for sure purchase again and recommend this.”

With reviews that convincing, don’t be surprised if you feel like a kid on Christmas morning unwrapping it upon delivery. Shop the best-selling smart garbage can below.

Amazon

Buy It! iTouchless 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can, $67.97; amazon.com

