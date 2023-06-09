Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Smart Share Global Limited's (NASDAQ:EM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The US$210m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CN¥711m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Smart Share Global's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Smart Share Global, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥108m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Smart Share Global's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

