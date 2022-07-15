Smart Pulse Oximeters Market: Segmented: by type, by end use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market to surpass USD 2. 2 billion by 2031 from USD 1. 43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7. 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-31. Product Overview A pulse oximeter is a device that measures the oxygen saturation of a person.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Pulse Oximeters Market: Segmented: by type,  by end use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288779/?utm_source=GNW
It is a non-invasive approach that estimates blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate using laser beams. Pulse oximeters can help people with respiratory problems like pneumonia, emphysema, lung cancer, and infections, as well as cardiovascular problems like congestive heart failure, excessive blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and cardiac arrest. These are also used to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels in very young infants and people who suffer from sleep apnea. The current COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for smart pulse oximeters, as the illness produces a decline in blood oxygen saturation levels, which must be monitored using pulse oximeters.

Market Highlights
The Smart Pulse Oximeters market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.7% in 2031.

With increasing age, the chances of developing cardiovascular and respiratory problems rise. According to the World Health Organization, the global population over the age of 60 is expected to nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent by 2050. The rise in the senior population will result in a higher need for smart oximeters in the future. Furthermore, cardiovascular illnesses are the biggest cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of XXXX million people each year. Furthermore, COPD is the world’s third-leading cause of death, accounting for XXXX million fatalities in 2019. During the projected period, these factors are expected to promote the worldwide smart oximeters market’s growth.

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Segments
Finger pulse segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters Market is fragmented by type into Finger Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Wrist Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters. A finger pulse oximeter is a small clamp-like device that measures blood oxygen saturation levels on a finger, earlobe, or toe. The readouts and measurements of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, breathing rate, and other parameters are frequently displayed on a tiny screen. These smart devices also have networking features such as Bluetooth, which make it simple to track and share readings. The most common and commonly used types of oximeters are these. The market for smart pulse oximeters is dominated by finger pulse oximeters. Handheld pulse oximeters usually have a larger display to make it easier to see the patient’s state. A reusable sensor is attached to the finger and connected to the handheld oxygen saturation meter via a cable. Additional features like audio alerts, data storage memory, and rechargeable batteries may be included in these devices.

Hospitals & Clinics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is segmented by end-use into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Setting. In hospitals and clinics, a considerable number of people with chronic conditions are monitored. Patients typically choose to be treated in hospitals and clinics because advanced and comprehensive therapies are accessible. In 2019, there were 6,146 hospitals in the United States, with 36,353,946 hospital admissions, according to the American Hospital Association. The segmental expansion is expected to be fueled by a high number of available facilities.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increased prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders due to a growing senior population

With increasing age, the chances of developing cardiovascular and respiratory problems rise. According to the World Health Organization, the global population over the age of 60 is expected to nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent by 2050. The rise in the senior population will result in a higher need for smart oximeters in the future. Furthermore, cardiovascular illnesses are the biggest cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of XXXX million people each year. Furthermore, COPD is the world’s third-leading cause of death, accounting for XXXX million fatalities in 2019. During the projected period, these factors are expected to promote the worldwide smart oximeters market’s growth.

Advancement in R&D

The accuracy of the smart pulse oximeter has greatly improved because of advances in sensor technology. It has also added a slew of smart capabilities to the smartphone.  Furthermore, substantial advancements in AI and IoT have enabled these small gadgets to become extremely intelligent. The need for smart medical gadgets for health and wellbeing has risen dramatically in recent years. As a result, the smart pulse oximeter market has tremendous development potential due to increasing technological advancements and device portability. The global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is expected to increase rapidly between 2021 and 2031, according to Fatpos global.

Restraint
Risk of inaccurate readings

Several smart pulse oximeters are available on the market as over-the-counter (OTC) items that have not been reviewed by the FDA. These oximeters are not meant for medical use and are offered directly to consumers in stores or online as general wellness products or for sports use. These gadgets are frequently inaccurate, resulting in misdiagnosis and self-treatment. Furthermore, various counterfeit products on the market increase the danger of diagnosing inaccuracy. As a result, the danger of inaccuracy limits the market for smart pulse oximeters.

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Key Players
Masimo Corporation (US)
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

 GE Healthcare (US)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Nonin Medical (US)
Smiths Medical(US)
Mindray Medical International Limited (China)
Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
iHealth Labs Inc(US)
Beurer GmbH (Germany) 
Other Prominent Players

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Regions
Global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for XX percent of the market in 2021, and the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the next decade. Because of the well-established healthcare system, the high adoption rate of smart medical devices, and the existence of a large number of medical device businesses, the North American market accounted for the highest share in 2020. Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, as well as increasing patient awareness of smart pulse oximeters, is driving the market growth. The key market players in this region, as well as their contributions through mergers and acquisitions and product launches, are also helping to drive market expansion.

Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Pulse Oximeters Market
COVID-19’s increasing prevalence is expected to have an impact on market growth throughout the projection period. During the early stages of the pandemic, the bulk of medical device businesses limited or stopped their manufacturing and supply activities, resulting in considerable losses and hampered the market for smart pulse oximeters. As the coronavirus outbreak progressed, however, there was a surge in demand for smart pulse oximeters. Several new companies have joined the market to cover the demand-supply gap and profit from the increase in demand, gaining considerable market share in the process.

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters are further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Smart Pulse Oximeters report also contains analysis on:
Smart Pulse Oximeters Segments:     

By Type 
Finger Pulse Oximeters
Handheld Pulse Oximeters
Wrist Pulse Oximeters
Pediatric Pulse Oximeters
By End-use & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Setting 
Smart Pulse Oximeters Dynamics
Smart Pulse Oximeters Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Smart Pulse Oximeters Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 1.43 billion revenue
Revenue forecasts in 2031 USD 2.2 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Type, End-use, and Region
Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled  GE Healthcare (US) • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) • Masimo Corporation (US) • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) • Nonin Medical (US) • Smiths Medical (US) • Mindray (US) • Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) • Shenzhen Creative Industry Co.Ltd. (China) • iHealth Labs Inc. (US) • Beurer GmbH (Germany)and Other Prominent Players
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288779/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.