ReportLinker

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market to surpass USD 2. 2 billion by 2031 from USD 1. 43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7. 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-31. Product Overview A pulse oximeter is a device that measures the oxygen saturation of a person.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Pulse Oximeters Market: Segmented: by type, by end use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288779/?utm_source=GNW

It is a non-invasive approach that estimates blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate using laser beams. Pulse oximeters can help people with respiratory problems like pneumonia, emphysema, lung cancer, and infections, as well as cardiovascular problems like congestive heart failure, excessive blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and cardiac arrest. These are also used to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels in very young infants and people who suffer from sleep apnea. The current COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for smart pulse oximeters, as the illness produces a decline in blood oxygen saturation levels, which must be monitored using pulse oximeters.



Market Highlights

The Smart Pulse Oximeters market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.7% in 2031.



With increasing age, the chances of developing cardiovascular and respiratory problems rise. According to the World Health Organization, the global population over the age of 60 is expected to nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent by 2050. The rise in the senior population will result in a higher need for smart oximeters in the future. Furthermore, cardiovascular illnesses are the biggest cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of XXXX million people each year. Furthermore, COPD is the world’s third-leading cause of death, accounting for XXXX million fatalities in 2019. During the projected period, these factors are expected to promote the worldwide smart oximeters market’s growth.



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Segments

Finger pulse segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters Market is fragmented by type into Finger Pulse Oximeters, Handheld Pulse Oximeters, Wrist Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters. A finger pulse oximeter is a small clamp-like device that measures blood oxygen saturation levels on a finger, earlobe, or toe. The readouts and measurements of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, breathing rate, and other parameters are frequently displayed on a tiny screen. These smart devices also have networking features such as Bluetooth, which make it simple to track and share readings. The most common and commonly used types of oximeters are these. The market for smart pulse oximeters is dominated by finger pulse oximeters. Handheld pulse oximeters usually have a larger display to make it easier to see the patient’s state. A reusable sensor is attached to the finger and connected to the handheld oxygen saturation meter via a cable. Additional features like audio alerts, data storage memory, and rechargeable batteries may be included in these devices.



Hospitals & Clinics segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is segmented by end-use into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Setting. In hospitals and clinics, a considerable number of people with chronic conditions are monitored. Patients typically choose to be treated in hospitals and clinics because advanced and comprehensive therapies are accessible. In 2019, there were 6,146 hospitals in the United States, with 36,353,946 hospital admissions, according to the American Hospital Association. The segmental expansion is expected to be fueled by a high number of available facilities.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders due to a growing senior population



With increasing age, the chances of developing cardiovascular and respiratory problems rise. According to the World Health Organization, the global population over the age of 60 is expected to nearly double from 12 percent to 22 percent by 2050. The rise in the senior population will result in a higher need for smart oximeters in the future. Furthermore, cardiovascular illnesses are the biggest cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of XXXX million people each year. Furthermore, COPD is the world’s third-leading cause of death, accounting for XXXX million fatalities in 2019. During the projected period, these factors are expected to promote the worldwide smart oximeters market’s growth.



Advancement in R&D



The accuracy of the smart pulse oximeter has greatly improved because of advances in sensor technology. It has also added a slew of smart capabilities to the smartphone. Furthermore, substantial advancements in AI and IoT have enabled these small gadgets to become extremely intelligent. The need for smart medical gadgets for health and wellbeing has risen dramatically in recent years. As a result, the smart pulse oximeter market has tremendous development potential due to increasing technological advancements and device portability. The global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is expected to increase rapidly between 2021 and 2031, according to Fatpos global.



Restraint

Risk of inaccurate readings



Several smart pulse oximeters are available on the market as over-the-counter (OTC) items that have not been reviewed by the FDA. These oximeters are not meant for medical use and are offered directly to consumers in stores or online as general wellness products or for sports use. These gadgets are frequently inaccurate, resulting in misdiagnosis and self-treatment. Furthermore, various counterfeit products on the market increase the danger of diagnosing inaccuracy. As a result, the danger of inaccuracy limits the market for smart pulse oximeters.



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Key Players

Masimo Corporation (US)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



GE Healthcare (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Nonin Medical (US)

Smiths Medical(US)

Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

iHealth Labs Inc(US)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

Other Prominent Players



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters: Regions

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for XX percent of the market in 2021, and the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the next decade. Because of the well-established healthcare system, the high adoption rate of smart medical devices, and the existence of a large number of medical device businesses, the North American market accounted for the highest share in 2020. Furthermore, the rising frequency of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, as well as increasing patient awareness of smart pulse oximeters, is driving the market growth. The key market players in this region, as well as their contributions through mergers and acquisitions and product launches, are also helping to drive market expansion.



Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Pulse Oximeters Market

COVID-19’s increasing prevalence is expected to have an impact on market growth throughout the projection period. During the early stages of the pandemic, the bulk of medical device businesses limited or stopped their manufacturing and supply activities, resulting in considerable losses and hampered the market for smart pulse oximeters. As the coronavirus outbreak progressed, however, there was a surge in demand for smart pulse oximeters. Several new companies have joined the market to cover the demand-supply gap and profit from the increase in demand, gaining considerable market share in the process.



Global Smart Pulse Oximeters are further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Smart Pulse Oximeters report also contains analysis on:

Smart Pulse Oximeters Segments:



By Type

Finger Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Wrist Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

By End-use & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Setting

Smart Pulse Oximeters Dynamics

Smart Pulse Oximeters Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 1.43 billion revenue

Revenue forecasts in 2031 USD 2.2 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2031



Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units



Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Type, End-use, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled GE Healthcare (US) • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) • Masimo Corporation (US) • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) • Nonin Medical (US) • Smiths Medical (US) • Mindray (US) • Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China) • Shenzhen Creative Industry Co.Ltd. (China) • iHealth Labs Inc. (US) • Beurer GmbH (Germany)and Other Prominent Players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288779/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



