Smart motorway safety system suffers outage leaving officials unable to spot broken down cars

National Highways staff were unable to use radar to spot motorists who had broken down in live lanes - Andrew Matthews/PA

Smart motorway safety systems crashed during Wednesday’s rush hour leaving officials unable to spot stranded vehicles or close lanes across the network.

The Dynac computer system - the roads equivalent of air traffic control - shut down for two hours leaving National Highways staff unable to set speed limits, close or open lanes to traffic or use radar to spot motorists who had broken down in live lanes.

Control centre officials were forced to use a web-based system to access CCTV cameras monitoring routes where the hard shoulder had been scrapped to make a fourth lane.

The computer system, which the Telegraph revealed was nicknamed “Die Now” by some National Highways staff after a major outage in 2021 - went down on all the country’s smart motorways, apart from south and south east where Dynac, a background computer system, is not yet used.

The outage hit at 8.30am and only went back online at 10.30am. It meant signs and gantries used to control traffic on a vast swathe of the country’s motorway network froze. National Highways staff could not set signs on motorways including the M1 and M5 and M6. Speed limits, warning signs and any Red Xs already set, simply jammed.

One source within National Highways told the Telegraph: “Please tell people to stay off our roads today. This is an immediate risk to life. On the frontline this is the day ‘Die Now’ takes a life.

“Traffic officers are being scrambled as we speak to the locations where people are most likely to be killed.”

Officials were forced to use a web-based system to access CCTV cameras monitoring routes - Andrew Matthews/PA

Andrew Page-Dove, operational control director at National Highways, said: “We are urgently investigating an unplanned outage of our traffic management system that took place this morning.

“Engineers worked hard to get the system back online as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We have well-rehearsed procedures to deal with issues which arise. We rapidly took steps to help ensure the safety of road users such as increased patrols and CCTV monitoring.”

Story continues

The computer failure raises the prospect that if a car broke down on an inside lane where there was no hard shoulder, National Highways staff would have struggled to spot it. But even if they saw it on the back-up web-based CCTV system or it had been called in they would not have been able to close the lane to traffic with a Red X symbol or slow traffic.

While the full impact of the failure was still being assessed, initial analysis of the network suggested there were no crashes during the outage.

The failing happened just hours before a parliamentary debate was due to be held where the safety of smart motorways would be raised.