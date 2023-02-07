ReportLinker

Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software), by Industry Type (Process Industry, Discrete Industry, Other), by Process Industry (Oil and Gas Industry, Food and Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other), by Discrete Industry (Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defence Industry, Semiconductor and Electronics Industry, Original Equipment Manufacturing Industry, Other), by Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, AI in Manufacturing, Digital Twins, Industrial Machine Vision, Industrial Sensors, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417088/?utm_source=GNW





The Smart Manufacturing Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Smart Factory Initiatives Will Have a Significant Impact on Manufacturing Productivity



The promise of increased labour productivity is certainly appealing to the manufacturing industry, which is currently experiencing a labour shortage that is threatening to stifle productivity. As companies combine technologies, they can achieve new levels of productivity throughout the factory such as vision systems, harmonic sensors, and robots with cognitive computing, machine learning, and autonomous capabilities. This curve has been observed during each industrial revolution. Significant labour productivity gains appear near the end of the cycle, reflecting the cumulative impact of reaching a critical mass of technology adoption. Whether manufacturers are just getting started with smart factories or have already invested in them, there is no doubt that smart factory initiatives will have a significant impact on manufacturing productivity.





The modern Internet and Internet technologies have undoubtedly made significant advances in all aspects of human activity. It is unavoidable that integration in production systems will increase the complexity of existing production systems as well as new systems coming to us, such as cyber physical production systems. The development of production systems in the spirit of cyber-physical production systems, the use of digitization, and the imperative of E business is to aspire to smart factories of the future.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the smart manufacturing market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the smart manufacturing market?



• How will each smart manufacturing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each smart manufacturing submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading smart manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the smart manufacturing projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of smart manufacturing projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the smart manufacturing market?



• Where is the smart manufacturing market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the smart manufacturing market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 344-page report provides 187 tables and 197 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the smart manufacturing market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising smart manufacturing prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Component



• Hardware



• Software





Market Segment by Industry Type



• Process Industry



• Discrete Industry



• Other Industry





Market Segment by Process Industry



• Oil and Gas Industry



• Food and Beverages Industry



• Pharmaceutical Industry



• Other Process Industry





Market Segment by Discrete Industry



• Automotive Industry



• Aerospace and Defense Industry



• Semiconductor and Electronics Industry



• Original Equipment Manufacturing Industry



• Other Discrete Industry





Market Segment by Technology



• Industrial 3D Printing



• AI in Manufacturing



• Digital Twins



• Industrial Machine Vision



• Industrial Sensors



• Other Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• 3D Systems



• ABB Ltd.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Emerson Electric Co.



• General Electric Company



• IBM Corporation



• Intel Corporation



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• Siemens AG





Overall world revenue for Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$106.81 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 340+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for component, industry type, process industry, discrete industry, technology and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Smart Manufacturing Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06417088/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



