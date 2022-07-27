Smart Lunch Box Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Segmented By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Plastic, Others), By Number of Containers (1 to 3, 3 to 6, others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Online, Others), By Region.

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Lunch Box Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310340/?utm_source=GNW

The global smart lunch box market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast year, 2023-2027.The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for the insulated packaging of hot or cold food to maintain its freshness for long period.

Besides, advances in technology and the evolution of innovative products are driving the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the upcoming five years.Additionally, rising health awareness among the consumers towards the benefit of consuming fresh foods and the consequences of eating stale foods is supporting the growth of the global smart lunch box market in the next five years.

Growing worries about junk food and fast-food consumption are also contributing to the increasing risks of many ailments.Rising incidences of chronic diseases is pushing people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global smart lunch box market.

As people are becoming more concerned about their health, they prefer to purchase smart lunchboxes that can keep their food warm and hygienic. Moreover, working professionals are ditching food from canteens and opting for home-cooked foods to maintain good health and save costs. Thus, shifting consumer preferences and increasing working population are anticipated to propel the growth of the global smart lunch box market.
In the coming five years, increasing research and development of cutting-edge goods is expected to fuel the expansion of the global smart lunch box market.
The global smart lunch box market segmentation is based on material type, number of containers, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on material type, the market is further segmented into stainless steel, plastic, and others.

The stainless steel segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the easier integration of the technology in lunch boxes.
Key players operating in the global smart lunch market are Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd (Milton), ReliantEMS Corp, located (LunchEAZE), Inspire Ecoware, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023–2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global smart lunch box market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart lunch box market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast the global smart lunch box market based on material type, number of containers, distribution channel, region, and company.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the global smart lunch box market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the global smart lunch box market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global smart lunch box market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global smart lunch box market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart lunch box market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of the Global smart lunch box market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global smart lunch box market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Smart Lunch Box Market, By Material Type:
o Stainless Steel
o Plastic
o Others
• Smart Lunch Box Market, By Number of Containers:
o 1 to 3
o 3 to 6
o Others
• Smart Lunch Box Market, By Distribution Channels:
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Retail Stores
o Online
o Others
• Smart Lunch Box Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart lunch box market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310340/?utm_source=GNW

