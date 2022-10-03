Smart Lock Market Worth $5.53 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·10 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Lock Market by Lock Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Others), Connectivity, Operating Mode, Application (Access Control & Authentication, Asset Control), End User (Residential, Commercial, Others), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Smart Lock Market by Lock Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Others), Connectivity, Operating Mode, Application (Access Control & Authentication, Asset Control), End User (Residential, Commercial, Others) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029,’ the smart lock market is projected to reach $5.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2029. Based on volume, the global smart lock market is projected to reach 49.9 million units by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5359

A smart lock is an electromechanical locking device that enables users to remotely access and unlock the locks. It can be accessed by connecting it to smartphones and other smart devices through various communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, or Z-Wave and allows remote authentication by verified and authorized users.

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing safety & security concerns, the growing awareness of consumers about the benefit and comfort offered by smart locks, the increasing smart home penetration, and the rising acceptance of advanced access control and authentication technologies. In addition, the increasing adoption of IoT-based security systems, the rising proliferation of smart cities, and the growing integration of biometric technologies into smart locks are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, high costs, perception of unreliability, and the lack of awareness among customers can restrain the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Lock Market

By March 2020, governments worldwide imposed countrywide lockdowns to control the spread of the infection. The lockdown restrictions impacted manufacturing operations, with production facilities either completely shutting down or running at reduced capacities to ensure social distancing and employee safety. Most industries came to a standstill due to raw material & workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade. The pandemic impacted many businesses, including smart locks.

Several leading smart lock market players were eying this health crisis as a new opportunity to restructure and revisit their existing strategies and develop an advanced product portfolio. For instance, in 2020, Netatmo, a French home-based smart device manufacturer, launched its Smart Door Lock and Keys that support Apple's HomeKit standard. The company accommodates three other portable keys that use NFC to open the door quickly and securely. In another such instance, in 2020, Latchable, Inc. (U.S.) launched its LatchOS, an operating system for smart locks which provides customizable smart-building solutions in various commercials and residential applications.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5359

Every interaction or even touching access control and authentication devices poses a risk of spreading various infections, including COVID-19, flu, or the common cold. Contactless access control devices, such as biometric recognition and proximity cards, will play a significant role owing to consumers’ increasing unwillingness to use touch-based devices as a result of the changed norms of daily living due to the pandemic. However, the demand for contactless access control systems, such as face recognition, voice recognition, fingerprint, palm & vein recognition, IRIS recognition, and proximity cards, is expected to grow multi-fold across several end-use verticals due to the preventive measures undertaken to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the demand for these systems has increased recently with the growing number of businesses operating remotely or at least at some physical distance as these systems reduce security-related risks. This is expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years

The smart lock market is segmented by lock type (deadbolt, lever handles, knob and others), connectivity (single connectivity (RFID, Bluetooth, WiFi, and other single connectivity modes) and multi connectivity), operating mode (single operating mode (keypad, smart card, touch-based, key fob, smartphone-based) and multi operating mode)), application (access control & authentication, asset control), end user (residential, commercial (BFSI, IT & Telecom, government & public sector, retail, hospitals, education, hospitality), industrial (manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and other industries)), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses regional and country-level markets.

Based on lock type, the smart lock market is segmented into deadbolt locks, lever handles, knob locks, and other lock types. In 2022, the deadbolt locks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart locks market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to deadbolt locks’ low installation cost, high durability, and effective protection against intense intrusion or attacks in residential, commercial, and other verticals.

Quick Buy – Smart Lock Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/81760595

Based on connectivity, the smart lock market is segmented into single connectivity and multi connectivity. The single connectivity segment is further segmented into RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other single connectivity modes. In 2022, the multi connectivity segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart locks market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Smart locks have various connectivity options, all of which have distinct features that increase the ability to use remote features. These devices may support one or several different wireless network standards, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and LoRa. These multiple connectivity standards are crucial for smart lock operation to serve different but complementary purposes.

Based on operating mode, the smart lock market is broadly segmented into single operating mode and multi operating mode. The single operating mode segment is further segmented into keypad, smart card, touch-based, key fob, and smartphone-based. In 2022, the multi operating mode segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart locks market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Smart locks can be operated in multiple ways, providing added security. Factors such as the rising need for more security experience with customization features, convenience, control, and efficiency are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the smart lock market is segmented into access control & authentication and asset control. In 2022, the access control & authentication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart locks market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Factors such as the rising acceptance of advanced access control & authentication technologies such as fingerprint recognition, face recognition, IRIS recognition, voice recognition, and smart card, along with the increasing consumer demand for modern access control & authentication devices and consistent technological advancements in access control & authentication technology are expected to drive the segment growth.

Based on end user, the smart lock market is broadly segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. In 2022, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart locks market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing awareness about safety & security, the growing need for high-level access control systems for multiple premises & buildings, the increasing smart city initiatives across the globe, and the rapidly increasing adoption of smart locks in several commercial organizations.

However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising smart home penetration, an increase in new and restoration projects across the sector, increased affordability of modern security solutions such as motion detectors, door and window opening sensors, and remote door locking and unlocking are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the smart lock market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the smart locks market. The region is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly driven by factors such as the presence of rapidly developing economies, consistent technological advancements in access control and authentication technology, and government initiatives to integrate access control and authentication technologies in various public services. Moreover, increased adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, IoT, and biometric recognition, is also contributing to the growth of the smart locks market in Asia-Pacific.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The key players operating in the smart locks market are ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), SALTO Systems, S.L. (Spain), Allegion plc (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (U.S.), ZKTECO CO., LTD. (China), igloocompany Pte Ltd (Singapore), RemoteLock (U.S.), Onity (U.S.), Master Lock Company LLC. (U.S.), MIWA Lock Co. (U.S.), Avent Security (China), Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), SentriLock, LLC (U.S.), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), and DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-lock-market-5359

Scope of the report:

Smart Lock Market by Lock Type                   

  • Deadbolt Locks

  • Lever Handles

  • Knob Locks

  • Other Lock Types

Smart Lock Market, by Connectivity

  • Single Connectivity

    • RFID

    • Bluetooth

    • WiFi

    • Other Single Connectivity Modes

  • Multi Connectivity

Smart Lock Market, by Operating Mode

  • Single Operating Mode

    • Keypad

    • Smart Card

    • Touch-based

    • Key Fob

    • Smartphone-based

  • Multi Operating Mode

Smart Lock Market, by Application

  • Access Control & Authentication

  • Asset Control

Smart Lock Market, by End User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

    • BFSI

    • IT & Telecom

    • Government & Public Sector

    • Retail

    • Hospitals

    • Education

    • Hospitality

  • Industrial

    • Manufacturing

    • Transportation & Logistics

    • Other Industries

Smart Lock Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Netherlands

    • Sweden

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Singapore

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • UAE

    • Israel

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5359

Related Report:

Access Control and Authentication Market by Technology (Biometrics, Smart Card, Electronic Locks), Component, Application (Residential/Commercial, IT Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Hospitality) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/access-control-and-authentication-market-5097

Smart Home Market by Product (Smart Speakers, Smart Lighting, and Smart Home Security), Standards and Protocols (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-home-market-5029

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/586/smart-lock-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance