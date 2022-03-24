Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the smart lighting market are Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc. , General Electricity Company, Acuity Brands Inc. , Cisco Systems Inc. , Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight, Honeywell Inc. , and Osram Licht AG.

The global smart lighting market is expected grow from $11.03 billion in 2021 to $13.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $26.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%.



The smart lighting market consists of sales of smart lighting and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture smart lighting products used in homes, hospitals, hotels and other types of buildings. Smart lighting is a lighting that can be controlled through an app that is installed in smartphones, tablets or through voice assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Siri and similar other devices.



The smart lighting is of different types such as smart bulbs, fixtures and lighting controls and provide light through various sources such as LED, HID and other light sources.Smart bulbs are controlled using an app or smartphone to turn on and off.



Smart lighting use two types of communication technology such as wired and wireless and applied across commercial, governmental, residential and other areas.



North America was the largest region in the smart lighting market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the smart lighting market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government support in developed and developing economies drive the growth of the smart lighting market.The growth of the smart lighting market in emerging markets is reinforced by the increase in disposable incomes, regulatory support in using energy-efficient lights, and the incorporation of advanced technologies.



A smart lighting system confirms high-cost savings and lower energy consumption.In 2015, the Indian government launched the UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) to encourage efficient use of energy at the residences and increase the consumers’ awareness about the efficiency of using energy-efficient appliances.



Under the UJALA scheme by 6th March 2020, the government was able to distribute over 360 million total LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs saving over USD 2.8 billion (INR 18,801 crores). Therefore, supportive government plans increase the demand for smart lights thus propelling the market for smart lighting.



The harmful effects of smart lights such as LEDs on health restricts the growth of smart lighting market.Smart lights such as LEDs uses shortwave light, often called “cool” in color.



The prolonged continuous exposure to this light may damage the vision of a person.According to the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) in 2019, the blue lights which is being used in households, offices, headlights, torches, toys and street lighting can damage the eye’s retina while disturbing biological and sleep rhythms.



The report also concluded that an increased exposure to the blue light emitted from LEDs increases the risk for age-related macular degeneration.Macular degeneration is an eye disease that can cause vision loss in adults.



These harmful effects of LEDs on health negatively impacts the demand for the light emitting diode (LED), affecting the growth of smart lighting market.



The use of Li-fi (Light Fidelity) network is the latest trend in the general lighting market.Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission.



The Li-fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission.The common household LED light bulbs are used to enable data transfer with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second.



Keeping up with the trend, in 2020, Light Rider Inc., a quantum Li-Fi company announced the launch of two quantum encryption products called the Light Rider LT and Light Rider Quantum. The company is the first to combine Li-Fi, a wireless communication technology that utilizes light to transmit data between devices, and quantum technology.



In March 2020, Signify, headquartered in Netherland, specializing in LED lighting systems and services acquired Cooper Lighting for a deal amount of $1.4 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. The deal strengthens Signify’s market positions in North America, with increased innovation power and more competitive offerings. Signify will focus on integrating Cooper Lighting and on delivering synergies. Cooper Lighting is headquartered in United States and specialises in professional lighting, lighting controls, and connected lighting.



The countries covered in the smart lighting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





