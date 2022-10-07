Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size Worth US$ 10.8 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2021, the value of global smart kitchen appliances market reached US$ 3.5 Bn. The global market is projected to rise at 12.0% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, it is anticipated that the global smart kitchen appliances market will attain value of US$ 10.8 Bn.The demand for smart technologies in the residential segment is likely to be driven by rising disposable income and desire for comfort in daily life. The global market for smart kitchen appliances is being driven by an increase in the usage of smart home appliances.

In order to meet the rising demand for speedy services, the hotel industry is switching to commercial smart kitchen gadgets. Due to an increase in the number of urban residents and costs of house improvements, smart home appliances are growing in popularity in developing nations. The use of nutrient-rich food is expected to expand along with growing awareness about the advantages of living a healthy lifestyle, which is what is expected to drive the global market for smart kitchen appliances.

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for considerable chunk of the global market for smart kitchen appliances. The Asia Pacific home automation category is anticipated to be driven by rising disposable income, growth of the residential sector, and also rise in home automation usage.

Key Findings of Market Report

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth integration have made it possible for people to utilize their tablets and smartphones to remotely manage and operate smart devices and appliances, which are also considered best smart kitchen appliances. The acceptance of smart homes has greatly altered the kitchen landscape, with primary emphasis on increasing productivity in the kitchen and minimizing the time spent cooking and cleaning.

Fully automated appliances for the kitchen are available. These appliances have an alarm system that notifies users when tasks are finished. Additionally, after the work is finished, these appliances turn off automatically. The demand for home automation is increasing as a result of these characteristics, thereby propelling the market for smart kitchen appliances.

The smart appliances gadgets demand is anticipated to increase as the smartphone industry expands. Increasing adherence to contemporary lifestyles, long workdays, and strict work schedules have further raised the importance of smart kitchen appliances in the residential market. The market for smart dishwashers and ovens has grown quickly as a result.

Global Smart Kitchen AppliancesMarket: Growth Drivers

The smart refrigerators category is anticipated to command the global market throughout the forecast timeline depending on product type. The segment's expansion can be attributed to the public's growing demand for healthy, fresh foods as well as their growing worry about food waste.

In terms of application, the residential category is anticipated to account for a sizable smart kitchen appliances market share over the forecast period. This is due to rapid uptake of smart kitchen appliances in this market. Smart kitchen equipment saves both time and resources by integrating new technology in kitchen appliances like IoT and AI. In addition, demand for smart kitchen appliances is anticipated to rise as renovation and remodeling projects in the residential sector become more prevalent.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Miele & Cie. KG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

WINIA Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Ovens

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Cooktops & Cookware

Smart Scales & Thermometers

Others

Price

Below US$ 25

US$ 25 - 50

US$ 51 - 100

US$ 101 - 200

US$ 201 & Above

Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Application

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

