These smart home products can make a big difference on your energy and insurance bills

Jennifer Jolly
·6 min read

I thought it was just us. Or rather, me. That giant energy bill that arrived at the end of last month? I thought it was all my fault because I’m such a fussy Goldilocks-type who wants everything “just right” in my house.

It’s true: I’m that person who goes room to room turning on – and up – every light possible nearly all hours of the day. “I just can’t see in dimly lit rooms,” I whine when my husband trails not too far behind switching them off. Then there’s all this weird weather. 

It’s our first summer in a new home, in a new state, and it was crazy-cold – unseasonably so – according to every neighbor and store clerk within a 100-mile radius. Every time same-said hubby told me to stop cranking up the heat and to put a coat on instead, I grumped, “But it’s so cold I can see my breath.” When Mother Nature beat me to the punch a few weeks ago and twisted that dial up about 30 degrees overnight to “instant sweltering summer” levels, I blasted the air conditioning. We’ve never lived in a house with built-in air conditioning before. What a treat! 

Am I the reason our energy bills have skyrocketed this year? Not exactly. Though I do need to be much more responsible about it overall, energy costs are increasing dramatically for nearly everyone. But so is the number of people – including my family – buying smart home gadgets. 

According to a Safewise consumer survey, three out of four Americans purchased a smart home product in the past year. If you’re one of them, that device might help you curb your energy costs, starting today.

“Not all smart devices are designed to help you save on electricity or lower your bills, but the ones that are, do a good job of addressing common sources of wasted energy,” says Dylan Garrett, head of climate tech at Synapse and host of the "Hardware to Save a Planet" podcast.

Deciding where to start is always the biggest hurdle, and most people want to see the biggest energy and cost savings with as little effort as possible. We have plenty of advice on that, but the first bit of smart home tech I grabbed wasn’t something I bought to buffer my bank account. It just did that all on its own.

Short on cash?  7 things you can get for free, including movies, TV shows, books

Suffer from seasonal allergies?  This tech could help you breathe a little easier

How smart video doorbells can save you money

The battery-powered Wyze Video Doorbell Pro acts as virtual guard, receptionist and video recorder all in one.
The battery-powered Wyze Video Doorbell Pro acts as virtual guard, receptionist and video recorder all in one.

Industry analysts at Parks Associates and Statista estimate people will buy about 5 million video doorbells in the USA this year, which is great for fending off potential porch pirates. But most people don’t know you might be able to lower insurance costs with them.

One of the first smart home gadgets I added to our new (yet quite old) house was the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro ($94). It acts as a virtual guard, receptionist and video recorder, watching out for cars that pull into our driveway and people who come to the door. It knocked about $20 off our homeowner’s insurance right out of the box.

How to scare off porch pirates:  Ways to keep your packages safe

There are several options on the market, but this one is about as easy to DIY install as they come. It's battery-powered, offers 150-degree field of view with a 1:1 aspect ratio and has an option to use free cloud storage.

The best part? A simple starter security system can pay for itself in no time by saving up to 10% on your homeowner's or renter's insurance.

Smart Shades from Hunter Douglas let you press a single button, use a voice-enabled helper such as Alexa or use an app to set a schedule to keep your house cool when it’s hot outside – or warm when cooler weather rolls in.
Smart Shades from Hunter Douglas let you press a single button, use a voice-enabled helper such as Alexa or use an app to set a schedule to keep your house cool when it’s hot outside – or warm when cooler weather rolls in.

Keep money from flying out the window

The most dramatic money savers for our household have been smart window blinds.

Energy-efficient windows will always be an important part of your home, but you can stretch your dollars further by automating your shades or blinds. Did you know that up to half of your home’s energy could fly out your windows? Smart shades push window efficiency to the next level by working in sync with the sun to let the right amount of light (and heat) in or out when needed.

Amazon and One Medical:  Can big tech make health care less painful?

For this, we splurged for the highest tech solution on the market – the just-released Smart Shades from Hunter Douglas with the latest PowerView automation. These let you press a single button, use a voice-enabled helper such as Alexa or use an app to set a schedule to keep your house cool when it’s hot outside – or warm when cooler weather rolls in. The price varies depending on the materials you choose and the specifics of your particular windows. We’ve lowered our energy bill by nearly 50% since putting these in.

Belkin makes more than charging cables. It also sells smart plugs that can keep dormant electronics from sipping energy.
Belkin makes more than charging cables. It also sells smart plugs that can keep dormant electronics from sipping energy.

Keep energy vampires away

Want to know another handy trick for finding out why your electric bill is so high? Tonight, turn all the lights, appliances and electronics “off” in your house, then walk around and notice how many tiny red, green and blue lights you see. Your big-screen TV, game consoles, streaming boxes and even your coffee machine slowly sip juice while you’re not looking (or using them!), and these energy vampires can account for up to 10% of your power bill.

Smart plugs are a simple way to solve this problem – and as a bonus, they’re cheap! I’ve used several from Belkin, Wyze, TP-Link and many others, and they’re all pretty great at what they do. Most sync with Alexa or Google Home, so you can set schedules and routines to shut off power when not in use, without unplugging. These run an average of $10 to $25, so stock up and watch your energy bill drop.

Let there be (smarter) lightbulbs

Smart bulbs are another easy way to embrace the smart home revolution without breaking the bank or busting holes in your walls. All smart bulbs use LED technology to produce their pleasant glow, and they use, at most, 25% of the energy that an incandescent bulb slurps up. On top of that, they’re typically dimmable with a few taps on your smartphone or wall hub, adding to their energy efficiency. You can set them up to trigger when there is motion in a room or when you open a smart-connected door lock. Depending on your other smart home gadgets, they can even automatically shut off when you leave a room.

Single bulbs, such as those from Wyze, can start at less than $15, but you can invest in a whole-house smart lighting makeover with a more extensive kit from the Philips Hue line or other comparable brands. Either way, you’ll save energy and money in the long run.

A Nest unit can save 10% to 12% on heating and as much as 15% on cooling, says Dylan Garrett, head of climate tech at Synapse and host of the &quot;Hardware to Save a Planet&quot; podcast.
A Nest unit can save 10% to 12% on heating and as much as 15% on cooling, says Dylan Garrett, head of climate tech at Synapse and host of the "Hardware to Save a Planet" podcast.

Let smart thermostats do what they do best

If you’re desperate to cut your energy bill, one of the easiest ways is with a smart thermostat. This futuristic little device on your wall can seriously cut costs and make your house greener in the process.

“Smart thermostats are huge energy savers since almost half of the average home’s energy use comes from heating and cooling,” Garrett says. “A Nest unit, for example, can save between 10% and 12% on heating and as much as 15% on cooling, which can have a meaningful impact on your overall energy footprint and, as a result, save you significant money at the end of every month.”

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which smart home products can actually cut your energy bill?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond