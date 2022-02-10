Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size and Outlook 2022-2027 | Top Companies Analysis with New Business Challenges, Opportunities, Regional Landscape, Significant Growth Forecast and SWOT Analysis | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·13 min read

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected several industries, including the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market, across the globe. The global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market is expected to Maximize by the end of 2027, Growing at a Significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Global “Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market report provides a meticulous analysis of market dynamics, current developments, and trending business strategies. This report gives a comprehensive analysis of different segments on the basis of type, application, and region. The Report Offers Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Market Size, Share. Future Growth Opportunities, and Current Trends. This comprehensive research offers a detailed analysis of market development and growth factors, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. The study recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the expansion of the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market. Additionally, this report highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/19710324

Our Research Specialist Analyses Research Methodology including Primary Research, Secondary Research, Company Share Analysis, Model (including demographic data, macro-economic indicators, and industry indicators: expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities), Research Limitations and Revenue Based Modeling. As well as a study of the revenues of companies for the last three to five years also provides the base for forecasting the market size (2021-2027) and its growth rate. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, impact analysis of covid-19, and SWOT Analysis are also mentioned to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. Company share analysis is used to derive the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market size.

The Key Market Players for Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market are listed below:

  • BD

  • Olympus

  • Medtronic

  • Epic Systems

  • Stanley Healthcare

  • Terumo

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

  • eClinicalWorks

  • CapsoVision

  • TAGSYS

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market: Segment Analysis

Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market is segmented on the basis of type, filter media, end-use, application, vehicle type, and market type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets. The research report includes specific segments by region (country), manufacturers, type, and application. Each Type and Application provides information about the production and consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

On the basis of Product Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Electronic Health Record

  • Smart Pill

  • Smart Syringes

  • RFID Systems

  • Other

On the basis of the End Users/Applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Health Data Storage and Exchange

  • Monitoring and Treatment

  • Inventory Management

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market in terms of revenue.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Report 2021-2027

Report Highlights the Following Key Factors:

Business Description: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major Products and Services: A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

Key Reasons to Purchase Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19710324

Competitive Landscape and Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Share Analysis:

Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and revenue generated in Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products business, the date to enter into the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market, Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products product introduction, recent developments, etc.

This report focuses on Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • What was the Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market share, size, regional outlook, industry analysis, growth, segmentation, and forecast, 2021-2027?

  • Which Technology is in trend and how would it evolve during the Forecast Period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of manufacturers of the Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market?

  • Which are the leading companies in the market and their competitive positioning basis their market share, product portfolio, strategic attempts, and business focus?

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/19710324

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Electronic Health Record
1.2.3 Smart Pill
1.2.4 Smart Syringes
1.2.5 RFID Systems
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Health Data Storage and Exchange
1.3.3 Monitoring and Treatment
1.3.4 Inventory Management
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Trends
2.3.2 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Revenue
3.4 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.5 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
6.1 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
……………………………..
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 BD
11.1.1 BD Company Details
11.1.2 BD Business Overview
11.1.3 BD Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Introduction
11.1.4 BD Revenue in Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 BD Recent Development

11.2 Olympus
11.2.1 Olympus Company Details
11.2.2 Olympus Business Overview
11.2.3 Olympus Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Introduction
11.2.4 Olympus Revenue in Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Olympus Recent Development

11.3 Medtronic
11.3.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.3.2 Medtronic Business Overview
11.3.3 Medtronic Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Introduction
11.3.4 Medtronic Revenue in Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.4 Epic Systems
11.4.1 Epic Systems Company Details
11.4.2 Epic Systems Business Overview
11.4.3 Epic Systems Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Introduction
11.4.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details

Continue……………….

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Healthcare Technologies and Products Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19710324

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz Organization: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders extend American receiver D'haquille Williams

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up American receiver D'haquille Williams ahead of CFL free agency. The club announced Saturday it has signed the 28-year-old Williams to a contract extension. Williams played four regular-season games for Saskatchewan in 2021, hauling in 17 receptions for 285 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-three, 225-pound receiver also started for the Riders in the Western Conference semifinal and Western Conference final, tallying nine receptions for 163

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • GLIMPSES: Connections forged in shared chills at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She was standing alone, bundled against the cold, as the bus doors swung open at the remotest mountain site of the Beijing Olympics. Her job was to point visiting journalists where to go — not that they had many options in these locked-down games. All you could see behind the mask were her eyes and gold-tinted hair, and then only barely. The plastic face shield she wore to protect against the coronavirus had fogged up and frosted over in the frigid air of Zhangjiakou. Foreign visi

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing played with masks, starts late

    BEIJING — The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing's Olympic Games with Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in women's hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. The Associated Press reported Ca

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL's annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Frank Reich among groups going to LA to combat trafficking

    Frank Reich is heading to Los Angeles this week for an important mission. A year after he became head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Reich and his wife, Linda, formed kNot Today, a nonprofit that works to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation. Their foundation is among five organizations working together at the Super Bowl to combat sex trafficking, which is often heightened around major events. “This is one of the most horrific crimes,” Reich said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “Childre