Smart Health Watches Market Size, Share, Gross Revenue, Trends, Application, Future Growth and is expected to Grow USD 185.63 Billion by 2029

Smartwatches are made to pair with smartphones and serve as information hubs for sharing phone notifications including text messages, email notices, and application alerts

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart health watches market which was USD 59.02 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 185.63 billion by 2029 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart health watches market which was USD 59.02 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 185.63 billion by 2029 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

A smart Health watch is a watch-shaped wearable computer, modern smartwatches which includes a local touchscreen interface for daily use. The doctors can easily keep an eye on their patients' health from a distance and maintain, prescribe, or treat them as necessary. For instance, the new Apple watch series 5 has the ability to monitor events related to your health as well as your nervous system, emergency or inactivity alarms, and heart rate.

Smartwatches are gaining popularity among new users, including elderly as wearable manufacturers such as Apple and Fitbit add health-monitoring features that appeal to older people and keep them up to date on their health status in real time. For instance, Apple Watch Series 4 includes a fall detection app and an EKG monitor, while Fitbit added a feature to detect sleep apnea.

Growing health consciousness

The smart health watches market' growth is fuelled during the forecast period as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the smart health watches market growth

Some of the major players operating in the smart health watches market are:

  • Apple Inc. (U.S.)

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Fitbit Inc. (U.K.)

  • Nike, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Catapult (U.S.)

  • Virtual-Realties, LLC (U.K)

  • Xiaomi (China)

  • Sony Corporation (Japan)

  • Garmin Ltd. (U.S)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S)

  • LG Electronics (South Korea)

Recent developments

  • In November 2019, Fitbit Inc., a maker of smart watches, was acquired by Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, for a price of US$ 2.1 billion. According to Alphabet, the acquisition aids in the development of its Wear OS smart watch operating system. The American firm Fitbit, Inc. creates fitness bands, smart watches, and accessories that can be used to track steps taken, workouts completed, heart rate, and weight.

  • In June 2022, Boat introduced the Xtend Sport smartwatch as an improved model of the Xtend. Recently, the company has launched a lot of new products. The business already dominated the low-cost audio market, and its current goal is to do so intelligently. These developments and additions will benefit the sports industry's market, which has been researched.

  • June 2022 - In India, Garmin unveiled the forerunner 255 series and one of the first GPS running smartwatches in the world, the 955 with solar charging. Triathlon-ready smartwatches with a variety of training capabilities created for professional and mid-level runners and athletes are the newest additions to Garmin's Forerunner line, the go-to option for runners worldwide.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Global Smart Health Watches Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Smart Health Watches Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Increasing use of smartwatches

Smartwatches are made to pair with smartphones and serve as information hubs for sharing phone notifications including text messages, email notices, and application alerts. Since they typically can be synced with a select few compatible smartphones, smartwatches are not interchangeable. The doctors use the smart health watches for tracking the fitness or monitoring the health.

  • Rising health monitoring

Wearable manufacturers such as Apple and Fitbit are introducing health-monitoring capabilities that appeal to older people and keep them informed about their health status in real-time, smartwatches are seeing a spike in new users, including the elderly. In contrast to Fitbit, which just included a tool to diagnose sleep apnea, Apple Watch Series 4 comes with an EKG monitor and a fall detection app. People with diabetes, glucose monitoring is anticipated in the upcoming Apple watches. Additionally, the business and L'Oreal worked together to create the first skin sensor that can identify UVA and UVB exposure. The COVID-19 pandemic is driving a trend among consumers toward connected monitoring devices, and in 2021, this tendency is anticipated to intensify.

Challenges In The Industry

  • High cost of the device

The high price of smartwatches is anticipated to impede the market's expansion. It takes a wide range of skills and expensive initial investments to design and manufacture numerous devices with the accuracy necessary, including sensors, displays, small-sized semiconductor equipment with a core diameter of 10 micro metres, along with raw materials.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Application

  • Adult

  • The Aged

  • Child

By Type

  • Single Function

  • Multifunction

 By Display Type

  • Monochrome

  • Colored

Sales Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Compatibility

  • iOS

  • Android

  • Windows

  • Tizen

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the smart health watches market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart health watches market due to rising consumer and business demand for wireless keyboards. Being a developed economy, the U.S. has seen a high rate of user acceptance of technology, which is expected to drive regional growth during forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to advancement in the technology, stable economic growth and rise in population rate.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Smart Health Watches Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Applications

  8. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Type

  9. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Display Type

  10. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Sales Channel

  11. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Compatibility

  12. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Distribution Channel

  13. Global Smart Health Watches Market, By Region

  14. Global Smart Health Watches Market: Company Landscape

  15. SWOT Analyses

  16. Company Profile

  17. Questionnaires

  18. Related Reports

Highlights of the Smart Health Watches Market Report:

  1. Comprehensive overview of the Smart Health Watches market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

  2. Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

  3. Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

  4. Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

  5. Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Smart Health Watches market

  6. Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

  7. Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

  8. Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

  9. The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

About Data Bridge Market Research:

