Smart Headphones Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the smart headphones market are Sony Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Bragi, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.

KG, Jaybird, Huawei Device Co. Ltd., JABRA, Harman International Industries GMBH, and Pioneer Corporation.



The global smart headphones market grew from $9.2 billion in 2022 to $11.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The smart headphones market is expected to grow to $24.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.8%.



The small headphone market consists of sales of earbuds, true wireless earbuds, wireless earbuds with cable, wired earbud, and classic earbuds.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Smart headphone are special headphones that offer smart features like voice commands using a digital assistant, noise cancellation, transparency mode, touch-based controls, and fitness tracking.They are equipped with built-in computing power.



They connect with Bluetooth technology and have built-in sensors in them to track the movement and vitals of consumers.



North America was the largest region in the smart headphones market in 2022. The regions covered in the smart headphones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of smart headphones are in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear.The earpads of on-ear headphones are smaller and sit on top of your ears.



The various technologies involved in smart headphones are wired and wireless that is used for sports and fitness, gaming, music and entertainment, and other applications. The various distribution channels for smart headphones are online and offline.



The rising penetration of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the smart headphones market.A smart device is an electronic device that can share, connect, and interact with other smart devices and users.



The increasing penetration of smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, streaming media players, smart TVs, and other multimedia devices will promote the demand for accessories such as smart headphones. For instance, in March 2022, according to the Cybercrew article, a UK-based company association of tech-obsessed people that works on computers, mobile phones, and gaming, around 87% of adults owns smartphones in the year 2020 and with a global smartphone penetration rate of 78.9%, the UK is ranked second. Additionally, 72% of people in the UK had access to mobile internet in 2020, and in 2021, 97.5% of people used smartphones to access their social media handles. Therefore, the rising penetration of smart devices will drive the growth of the smart headphones market.



Technological advancements are shaping the smart headphones market.Major players in the market are developing smart headphones with advanced technologies such as gesture recognition, virtual assistants, and noise suppression.



For instance, in March 2022, Philips, a Netherlands-based technology company launched wireless headphones, TAT4506BK, equipped with active noise control (ANC) technology. These are added with IPX4 splash, touch features for easy controls, and a sweatproof design to help people have better workout sessions.



In March 2022, HP, a US-based hardware company acquired Poly for an amount of $3.3 billion. With this acquisition, HP aims to diversify its hybrid work offerings including videoconferencing hardware and headsets. Poly, the company is formerly known as Plantronics is a US-based communications equipment manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the smart headphones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



