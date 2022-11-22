The Best-Selling Blink Smart Security Camera Is Discounted to $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $29.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $29.99, bringing the price of each Blink security cam down to just $15 each.

The buy one, get one free deal is part of Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and is only on for a limited time, so we recommend adding to cart now.

What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential burglar.

A number one bestseller on Amazon, this mini security camera currently boasts a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 200,000 reviews online. Customers praise this camera for being super easy to set up and use right out of the box. Its portable size means you can easily keep one of these security cameras in your living room and another near a window or entryway.

Blink Mini will send your phone an alert each time its motion sensor is triggered, and begin recording a clip immediately if you’re unavailable. These clips are stored on the cloud, and accessible through Blink’s app (iOS and Android). This Blink Mini deal includes a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan — you can choose to subscribe or cancel after your free month is up.

If you want to beef up your indoor home security system the Blink Mini is by far the best option in this price range, and competitive with cameras that cost $100 or more.

