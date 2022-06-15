Smart Farming Market: Segmented By Type ; By Offering and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Smart Farming Market to surpass USD 24. 5 billion by 2030 from USD 12. 8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10. 6 % in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Farming Market: Segmented By Type ; By Offering and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191962/?utm_source=GNW
Smart farming is a revolutionary farming idea that uses advanced technology to enhance agricultural products in both quantity and quality. The world’s rising demography is causing demand for more food and crops. This enables the farmer to cut their manual efforts, optimize resources use and increase crop production by increasing the advancement of new technologies, including large data services, cloud-based data services, livestock biometrics, farming robots, GPS and the IoT. Smart agricultural technology focuses on the improved efficiency that can be achieved through the implementation and understanding of various technologies and the management of natural variability in agriculture.

Market Highlights
Global Smart Farming Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.6% in 2030.
The main driving forces behind the growth of Smart Farming include increased agricultural mechanisms in developing countries, rising labour costs as a result of a lack of skilled labour, increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on smart farming techniques and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. The increasing need for optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.

Global Smart Farming Market: Segments
Precision segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Smart Farming market is segmented by type into Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Others. Precision animal tracking helps track animal health, manufacturing and welfare in real-time to ensure optimum returns. The industry players have been encouraged to concentrate on new product launches and significant economies of the cost related to livestock monitoring, such as increasing the size of milk farms and the technical advances like animal tracking.

Hardware segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Smart Farming is divided by offering into Hardware-Sensors, GPS, Yield Monitors; Software; Services. Due to the high use of automation and control instruments—drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, drainage controllers, guidance and traction control, yield monitoring and sensor control, the hardware was the fastest-growing share in 2020. The increasing use of new technologies and advanced equipment for Smart agriculture is anticipated to lead to the development in the hardware Smart agriculture market. The precise agricultural market for services is anticipated to boost at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, increasing demand for managed services contributes positively to the success of the market in Smart agricultural services.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Penetration of technologies such as VRT and guidance.
Increases in productivity and decline of overhead labour have been caused by the use of technology such as VRT, remote sensing, GPS, GIS and guidance technology in Smart farms. The use of state-of-the-art agricultural equipment based on devices has helped the best utilization of resources. Smart agricultural equipment based on state-of-the-art technology not only contributes to the basic savings by lowering the labour cost but also significantly enhances farm operations.

Increase in overall productivity
The exhaustion of natural resources and environmental deterioration are some of the factors that limit cultivation. Growing environmental concerns encourage farmers to focus on sustainable farming practices, like natural resource conservation. This has led to the need to improve the nutrition and protection of crops and to enhance the Smart farming market. Multiple growth opportunities have been developed through technological innovations such as vertical farms with intelligent designs to maximize yields and cut waste.

Restraint
Lack of technological know-how
Smart farming is a smart farming technique requiring technical knowledge. Limited knowledge about and the use of advanced technologies creates an imbalance between comprehension and implementation of the concepts in the field of precise agriculture. While several governments and market players around the world take initiatives to provide training and advising farmers on the use of Smart agriculture, many farmers are not involved. Similarly, limited technical know-how is hindering the growth of the Smart farming industry by farmers in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.

Global Smart Farming Market: Key Players
Deere & Company (US)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Agribotix LLC (U.S.)
Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)
CNH Industrial (UK)
CLAAS (Germany)
CropZilla Software, Inc. (U.S.)
Raven Industries (US)
AgJunction (US)
The Climate Corporation (US)
Other Prominent Players

Global Smart Farming Market: Regions
Global Smart Farming market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Global Smart Farming in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Countries like the United States and Canada in America are the first to implement Smart farming technologies, which is a key reason for this region’s significant growth. Agricultural systems and equipment in the region, like steering systems, guided systems, sensors, display devices and farm management software, are widely adopted by farmers. Increasing use in various agricultural applications of technological advancements, reducing labour levels, consolidating farms, increasing population, and the increasing demand for high productivity from current farming areas are some other factor driving growth in the American Smart farming market.

Global Smart Farming Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA
Global Smart Farming Market report also contains analysis on:
Smart Farming Segments:
By Type
Smart Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse, Others
By Offerings
Hardware-Sensors
GPS
Yield Monitors
Software
Services
Smart Farming Market Dynamics
Smart Farming Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Smart Farming Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Smart Farming market?
What is the Smart Farming market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Smart Farming market share?
Who are the key players in the Smart Farming market?
What are the factors driving the Smart Farming market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191962/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Auger-Aliassime advances to second round at Halle Open

    HALLE, Germany — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the second round of the Halle Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday. Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the ATP 500 grass-court event, broke Giron five times on nine chances, including the clinching game of the first set and a crucial break in the third set that game him a 4-2 lead. Giron had three breaks on eight chances, with all of them coming in the second set. Auger-Aliassime's power

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Hoskins' double in 9th lifts Phillies over Marlins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention. Seranthony Dominguez (4-1)

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.