Smart Education and Learning Market to Garner USD 833.48 Billion at a CAGR of 19.6% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

·7 min read
Increasing Adoption of E-learning by Corporate Organizations to Boost Smart Education & Learning Market Growth

New York, US, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smart Education and Learning Market, By Software (Assessment Services Adaptive Learning Platform), By Hardware (Student Response System), By Service (Professional Service), By Application (Professional Services) - Forecast 2030” to touch USD 833.48 billion at a 19.6 % CAGR by 2030.

Smart Education & Learning Market Overview

The increasing adoption of e-learning techniques by corporate organizations to organize effective training programs for employees will boost the smart education & learning market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities 

Multiple Benefits to offer Robust Opportunities 

Smart learning has experienced a huge growth in its adoption for its multiple benefits such as improved focus of the learners and convenience which will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Besides, this has empowered teachers and students to enhance their productivity and efficiency.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 833.48 Billion 2030.

CAGR

19.60% of CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Software, By Hardware, Services, Application

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.) NIIT Limited (India) Pearson Plc. (the U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada) SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.) Blackboard (U.S.) Promethean Inc. (U.K.) Educomp (India) Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.) Smart Technologies (Canada) Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.) Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.) Tata Interactive Systems (India) Saba Software Inc. (U.S.)

Key Market Opportunities

These are the smart education and learning market opportunities that will help the market to grow even more in upcoming years.

Key Market Drivers

The boost in the connectivity of the devices is one of the major drivers of the smart education and learning market.

Restraints 

High Infrastructure Cost to act as Market Restraint 

The high infrastructure cost and the need for technical training for instructors and teachers may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges 

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Challenge 

The lack of awareness may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Smart Education & Learning Market Segmentation 

The smart education & learning market is bifurcated based on deployment, application, service, hardware, software, and organization size.

By software, the smart education & learning market is segmented into learning management system (LMS), learning content management system, adaptive learning platform, assessment services and others.

Based hardware, the smart education and learning market is segmented into interactive white boards (WBS), interactive displays, interactive tables, and student response systems.

By service, the smart education & learning market is segmented into managed services and professional services.

Based on application, the smart education & learning market is segmented into government enterprise/business education, NGOs and association, professional services, healthcare, smart education.

By deployment, the smart education & learning market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the smart education & learning market is segmented into SMEs and large organization.

Smart Education & Learning Market COVID-19 Analysis 

The latest coronavirus outbreak has sparked fear all around the world. The disease's rapid growth has pushed governments around the globe to focus on enacting tight measures, including social distancing techniques, to prevent the virus from spreading further. Platforms like smart learning & education turn indispensable in such circumstances. As more people find themselves with little choice but to stay home, online platforms are becoming increasingly popular. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the existence of multiple large-scale vendors will have a substantial impact on overall market growth.

Smart Education & Learning Market Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global smart education and learning market report include,

  • McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.)

  • NIIT Limited (India)

  • Pearson Plc. (U.K.) Desire2Learn (Canada)

  • SumTotal System Inc. (U.S.)

  • Blackboard (U.S.)

  • Promethean Inc. (U.K.)

  • Educomp (India)

  • Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Smart Technologies (Canada)

  • Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Smart Education & Learning Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Rule Smart Education and Learning Market 

North America is the industry leader in smart education and learning, with the largest market share. The market in this region is developing owing to technological advancements in the United States. According to a study, the United States has already made significant contributions to smart learning ecosystems. Smart learning goods and services are becoming more widely available throughout the region. This region features massive smart learning businesses, which is helping to grow the market. The adoption of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops is propelling the market in this region to new heights. Through increased Ed-tech operations across the United States, the region is dominating the industry growth.

According to numerous research, the United States has already established itself as an important player in the online and e-learning ecosystem. Over the last few years, e-learning services and products have exploded across North America. The widespread usage of mobile devices such as computers, cellphones, and tablets is driving up the need for remote learning in the region. The existence of a significant number of e-learning enterprises in North America boosts the value of the smart education market. In the following years, North America is expected to take the lead. The presence of multiple multinational corporations will have a significant impact on the area market's growth.

The growing popularity and usage of online platforms and home schooling, particularly in the United States, will help the regional market flourish. Because of the availability of suitable infrastructure and the growing acceptance of technology in educational institutions, North America has a significant proportion of the worldwide smart education & learning market. Because of the existence of well-established ICT solutions and big consumer bases in the area, North America holds for the maximum share of the market.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Smart Education and Learning Market 

Asia Pacific is quickly becoming the most important emerging market for smart learning. China and Australia have already made significant contributions to smart education & learning platforms that have improved student learning outcomes. The smart education sector is growing in Australia, which has the world's second-largest Ed-tech start-up community. Governments in countries like Japan, India, Malaysia, & others in Asia are encouraging the use of online learning methods. The Indian government is encouraging e-learning through a variety of educational initiatives, like the e-pathshala, Shagun Portal, National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam Prabha, and National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), among others. Due to expanding educational infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the market for smart education & learning that is expanding the fastest, and it is likely to continue to develop. China and Australia are already significant players in the smart education & learning business, and they want to improve student learning outcomes. Smart learning approaches are being adopted by governments in countries like Japan, India, and other Asian countries. The Indian government is encouraging e-learning programs and bolstering the region's smart education & learning sector. The market is likely to develop rapidly in the next years. Smart Learning solutions are being adopted in the region as a result of government measures for developing digital infrastructure. This region also possesses the largest student population, and demand for eLearning and online education is increasing as technology advances. This propels the Smart Learning market to satisfy a diverse range of educational needs in APAC countries include Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), China, Japan, Singapore, & India.

Related Reports:

Educational Robots Market By Component, Type, application, End User, and Region- Forecast 2027

AI in Education Market Research Report, Application, Technology, Deployment, Component— Global Forecast till 2027

AR and VR in Education Market Research Report: Information by Offering, Deployment Model, Devices, Application — Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

