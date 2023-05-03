Smart Communications Recognises Exceptional Customers During SCALE Awards at INNOVATE APAC 2023 Conference

Smart Communications

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, AMP and Bendigo Bank Recognised for Excellence in Customer Conversations

SYDNEY, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart CommunicationsTM, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the winners of the 2023 SCALE Awards from the this year’s conference, INNOVATE APAC 2023 which was held in Sydney, Australia on March 22nd, 2023. This in-person event featured in depth lessons and insights from Smart Communications customers, executives, industry partners and more. The SCALE Awards honor customer excellence in digital transformation to make customer conversations smarter.



Companies from all over the world leverage Smart Communications industry-leading customer communications management solution, SmartCOMMTM and digital forms automation solution, SmartIQTM to reimagine the customer experience and improve internal efficiencies that impact a company’s bottom line. Together, the solutions are integrated in The Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform – the only cloud platform delivering personalised omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience.

“We are highly inspired by the great achievements of these breakout companies who particularly embodied our conference theme of Conversations without Limits by reimaging customer conversations to be faster, smarter and more interactive,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “These customers are showing innovation, resilience and growth and we celebrate their achievements.”

The three APAC companies to receive 2023 SCALE Awards were:

Best Customer Experience: This award honors how Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation has transitioned to a cloud-first strategy, incrementally providing an optimised customer experience at touchpoints across the value chain while keeping up with regulatory changes. Looking to consolidate 30 different legacy tools to just a few, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation is standardising and streamlining the customer journey as well as revamping business processes to create efficiencies. Utilising best-of-breed solutions, SmartCOMM, Mulesoft and Salesforce, helped them create the best-possible customer experience.

Story continues

Pacesetter Award: This award recognises one of the top four banks serving Australia and New Zealand for going above and beyond in its digital-innovation efforts while delivering a high performance. As the company built its strategy to compete for digital-first customers, it needed a scalable, cloud-native solution for customer communications to support high growth. By implementing SmartCOMM, the team was able to support use cases across the bank and reduce the cost of multiple legacy on-premise CCM solutions. Non-technical users in the lines of businesses can now self-serve and update templates without relying on IT teams to make changes. The team also chose SmartIQ to digitise and automate forms-based data collection, such as tax self-certification forms. With this innovative use of SmartIQ, the bank enabled customers to provide requested tax information via preferred channels while also reducing the cost of obtaining the required information. They credit cloud-native solutions as a key enabler for their agile delivery model.

Lifetime Achievement (AMP): This award spotlights an early adopter of digital transformation and a true industry leader when it comes to leveraging technology to provide innovative customer experiences. After deciding to retire legacy document-generation systems, AMP envisioned an enterprise-wide communications platform managed by a central business team rather than IT. SmartCOMM has provided AMP multi-channel capabilities, greater use of shared content, and established common business rules across all documents.

AMP’s centralised team was able to reduce the number of templates by 60% and create the agility required to launch new products or react to external events in a matter of days rather than weeks. Digital delivery of communications has gone from 0% to 70% and physical print and postage costs have significantly reduced with volumes now low enough to only require twice weekly printing. AMP reduced the amount paper needed by 8.2m pages, which is three times the size of the Sydney Westfield Tower, with an effective 36 million ton reduction in carbon omissions.

Lifetime Achievement (Bendigo Bank): This award recognises Bendigo Bank, which was one of the first customers to embrace digital transformation of their documents. Initially replacing its mainframe-based automated lettering system with a hybrid platform, the bank has now adopted the pure cloud SmartCOMM solution and replaced additional legacy systems. This has created organisational efficiencies and agility all while delivering an incredible customer experience. Bendigo Bank is also using SmartIQ across the enterprise to digitise processes like loan origination and client onboarding.

“INNOVATE 2023 has demonstrated a business shift from focusing on purely transactional communications to evaluating the entire customer lifecycle so to create more personalised and timely customer conversations,” continued Brown. “It was inspiring to hear how our customers and partners are leveraging our cloud-native applications to embark on digital transformation projects that are delivering agility and real ROI value to their business and employees alike while creating more rewarding customer experiences and profitable customer relationships.“

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™ for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation, and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

CONTACT: Media Relations Contact: Roberta Patterson, rpatterson@smartcommunications.com, 1-919-450-7736



