Smart Communications Expands European Presence by Appointing Sales Leader for Benelux and the Nordics

Former Nokavision Executive Brings More Than Two Decades of Technology and Consulting Experience

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the appointment of Ronald Kerkhof as Sales Director. He will accelerate the company’s presence and expertise in Continental Europe, focusing extensively on the Benelux and Nordics regions. The move comes as Smart Communications sees increasing demand by businesses looking for a cloud technology partner to modernize customer conversations management.



“We are excited to welcome Ronald Kerkhof who joins our company at a pivotal time of accelerated worldwide growth,” said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. “In this rapidly-evolving market, he brings a wealth of business insights, leadership experience and a strong track record of producing results that will certainly be a catalyst to drive our expansion strategy in Europe.”

Based in the Netherlands, Ronald Kerkhof joins Smart Communications after leading the technology and consulting provider, Nokavision Software, as co-owner and Managing Director. During his tenure at Nokavision, a strategic partner of Smart Communications, Ronald experienced first-hand the business value the industry-recognized CCM cloud leader delivers to its customers via modern technology designed to enable smarter conversations.

“Smart Communications is the only provider of a cloud platform powerful enough to scale and expand customer conversations beyond CCM,” said Ronald Kerkhof, Sales Director, Benelux and the Nordics at Smart Communications. “There is a significant momentum among enterprises looking to migrate from legacy document generation to true omnichannel conversations, which are essential to deliver a frictionless customer experience. It is an absolute privilege to join the team that makes this a reality today.”

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

