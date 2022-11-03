Smart Cities Market Size is projected to reach USD 5,829.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.20%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global smart cities market size was valued at USD 771.21 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5,829.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global smart cities market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A smart city is an urban area that uses emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, cloud storage technology, and data analytics to collect and analyze utilization data and use insights gained from them to manage assets, resources, and services efficiently. Government measures to address urbanization, overpopulation, and the growing need for resource management for sustainable development are all driving the market for smart cities forward.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-cities-market/request-sample


Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and IoT Drives the Global Market

The global expansion of smart cities is fueled by the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). IoT is used for various purposes, including industrial, public safety, emergency services, public transportation, municipal lighting, and innovative city applications. The IoT's wireless communications are becoming more popular among municipalities since they are less expensive, more efficient, and use fewer resources. IoT sensors are used in Las Vegas to manage its environmental problems and traffic congestion. The growing use of IoT and AI in smart cities drives market growth.

Growth of Smart Education Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Smart education is an interactive, collaborative, and visual strategy that allows teachers to adjust to students' talents, interests, and learning preferences while increasing student engagement compared to traditional classroom teaching models. Students would learn using digital media in the modern schools and education system in Smart Cities, which would have a software-mediated, highly programmed, and data-driven infrastructure. Additionally, ed-tech businesses want to close the gap between their products and the millions of students who stand to gain from them to provide effective instructional software. At the New York City Department of Education, the Office of Innovation spearheaded one such effort to overcome this gap by establishing an "iZone" for educational innovation.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 5,829.24 Billion by 2030

CAGR

25.20% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Solutions, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IBM Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Nokia Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV.

Key Market Opportunities

Growth of Smart Education

Key Market Drivers

Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence and IoT

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/smart-cities-market


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global smart cities market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. A Chinese tech business has been working closely with BIG, a Danish architecture firm, to construct a smart city managed by AI. This project is one of 500 smart towns planned around China. It is primarily fueled by public sector spending, the need for more excellent public safety, economic expansion, cost-cutting measures, and sustainability initiatives. Cloud Valley, an AI-run campus-style project, will use Wi-Fi-connected devices and sensors to gather data on everything. It is planned to be developed in the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing. With more than 200 local governments, enterprises, institutions, and public sectors joining the SCI-Japan, the industry sees a vast pool of market growth opportunities. The nation is being sought after by numerous multinational firms for its cutting-edge technology.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.65%, generating USD 1,154.05 billion during the forecast period. In December 2020, Connexin, a prominent IoT and Smart City operator, said it would broaden its IoT network nationwide and provide carrier-grade roaming LoRaWAN connectivity and infrastructure to the UK's customers. Additionally, the UK government has various programs through Innovate UK, the country's innovation agency, that provides localities with direct funding for investing in smart initiatives. These initiatives are anticipated to drive market growth.

Several smart city initiatives are experiencing success in the United States due to the country's abundance of critical components for innovation and entrepreneurship, including cutting-edge infrastructure, a booming economy, and a free market. Smart monitoring technology has helped the city manage its resources more economically. To develop cloud-based and IoT-enabled solutions for emergency dispatch centers, Carbyne's public safety technology supplier stated that it was working with Cisco Systems Inc. Canadian towns are adopting smart city technologies to reduce costs, improve public services, and raise the quality of life. This connection includes implementing systems for environmental monitoring, municipal asset monitoring, flood and water leak detection, and energy management.


Key Highlights

  • The global smart cities market size is projected to reach USD 5,829.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.20% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

  • Based on the solution, the global smart cities market is bifurcated into smart mobility management, smart public safety, smart healthcare, smart building, smart utilities, smart security, smart education, and others.

  • The smart education segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.75% during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global smart cities market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

The global smart cities market’s major key players are

  • ABB Ltd

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Ericsson Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • General Electric Co.

  • Siemens AG

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Koninklijke Philips NV.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-cities-market/request-sample


Global Smart Cities Market: Segmentation

By Solutions

  • Smart Mobility Management

  • Smart Public Safety

  • Smart Healthcare

  • Smart Building

  • Smart Utilities

  • Smart Security

  • Smart Education

  • Other Solutions

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Smart Cities Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Solution Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Smart Mobility Management

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Smart Public Safety

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3.  

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Solution

      3. Canada

        1. By Solution

      4. Mexico

        1. By Solution

      5. Latin America

        1. By Solution

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Solution

      3. France

        1. By Solution

      4. U.K.

        1. By Solution

      5. Italy

        1. By Solution

      6. Spain

        1. By Solution

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Solution

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Solution

      3. China

        1. By Solution

      4. Australia

        1. By Solution

      5. India

        1. By Solution

      6. South Korea

        1. By Solution

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Solution

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Solution

      3. South Africa

        1. By Solution

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Solution

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Solution

  7. Company Profile

    1. ABB Ltd

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Cisco Systems Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Emerson Electric Co

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @  https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-cities-market/toc


Market News

  • In January 2022, Emerson’s new edge solutions simplified the creation of advanced IIoT applications.


News Media

Rising Development in Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Demand for Coated Glasses

Growth in Building & Construction Sector to Bolster Demand for Fire-Rated Glass During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Smart Building MarketInformation by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Automation Type, and Region—Forecast till 2029

Internet of Things Operating System Market: Information by User Type (Large Enterprise), Application (Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Healthcare), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Building Information Modelling Market: Information by Offering (Software, Services), Project Life Cycle (Construction), Applications (Buildings, Industrial), and Region – Forecast till 2030

BIM in Construction Market: Information by Phase of Work (Construction), End-User (Engineer), Application (Residential), Deployment Model (On-Premise), and Regions-Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss