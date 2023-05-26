Is It Smart To Buy Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Stifel Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.36 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.44 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Stifel Financial has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $57.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Stifel Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Stifel Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Stifel Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Stifel Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 32% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Stifel Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Stifel Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Stifel Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Stifel Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

