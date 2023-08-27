Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ross Stores' shares before the 1st of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.34 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ross Stores has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $119. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ross Stores paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ross Stores generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Ross Stores's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Ross Stores earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ross Stores has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Has Ross Stores got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Ross Stores is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Ross Stores is halfway there. Ross Stores looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Ross Stores has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Ross Stores that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

