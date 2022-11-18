Is It Smart To Buy Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Robert Half International's shares before the 23rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.43 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Robert Half International stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $75.59. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Robert Half International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Robert Half International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Robert Half International paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Robert Half International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Robert Half International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Robert Half International's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Robert Half International has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Has Robert Half International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Robert Half International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Robert Half International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Robert Half International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Robert Half International that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

