Is It Smart To Buy RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy RCE Capital Berhad (KLSE:RCECAP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase RCE Capital Berhad's shares before the 16th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of December.

The upcoming dividend for RCE Capital Berhad is RM0.23 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of RM0.09. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately RCE Capital Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see RCE Capital Berhad earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. RCE Capital Berhad has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy RCE Capital Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, RCE Capital Berhad appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while RCE Capital Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, RCE Capital Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

