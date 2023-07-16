Is It Smart To Buy OTRS AG (FRA:TR9) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

OTRS AG (FRA:TR9) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase OTRS' shares before the 21st of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.10 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that OTRS has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of €7.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether OTRS can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. OTRS is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 117% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

OTRS does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While OTRS's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to OTRS's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see OTRS's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. OTRS has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has OTRS got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note OTRS paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with OTRS, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Be aware that OTRS is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

