Is It Smart To Buy Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

Kingworld Medicines Group's next dividend payment will be HK$0.023 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of HK$0.021 to shareholders. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kingworld Medicines Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Kingworld Medicines Group paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Kingworld Medicines Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Kingworld Medicines Group earnings per share are up 2.9% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kingworld Medicines Group has seen its dividend decline 4.0% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Kingworld Medicines Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Kingworld Medicines Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Kingworld Medicines Group is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Kingworld Medicines Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though.

