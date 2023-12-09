Is It Smart To Buy Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Kforce investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kforce has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $69.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kforce's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kforce has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kforce paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Kforce's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Kforce's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Kforce has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Kforce has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Kforce an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Kforce's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Kforce is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Kforce and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

