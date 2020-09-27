Is It Smart To Buy Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of October will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of October.

Investar Holding's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Investar Holding has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $12.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Investar Holding paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Investar Holding earnings per share are up 4.5% per annum over the last five years.

Investar Holding also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Investar Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 46% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Investar Holding worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Investar Holding looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Investar Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

