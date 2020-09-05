Is It Smart To Buy Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 10th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of September.

Insperity's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Insperity stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $64.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Insperity paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Insperity's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years. Insperity is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Insperity has delivered an average of 20% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Insperity an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Insperity has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Insperity has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Insperity (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

