Is It Smart To Buy Infas Holding AG (FRA:IFS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Infas Holding AG (FRA:IFS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Infas Holding's shares before the 21st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.05 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Infas Holding has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of €4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Infas Holding is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 62% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Infas Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Infas Holding's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Infas Holding has seen its dividend decline 1.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Infas Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over the 10-year timeframe we consider, and Infas Holding paid out less than half its earnings and more than half its free cashflow over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

In light of that, while Infas Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Infas Holding (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

