Is It Smart To Buy Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Hong Leong Industries Berhad's shares before the 1st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.37 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.57 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hong Leong Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of MYR9.23. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Hong Leong Industries Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hong Leong Industries Berhad paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Hong Leong Industries Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Hong Leong Industries Berhad could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Hong Leong Industries Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Hong Leong Industries Berhad's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Hong Leong Industries Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hong Leong Industries Berhad is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hong Leong Industries Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

