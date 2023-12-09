Is It Smart To Buy Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hamilton Lane's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.78 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hamilton Lane has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $103.69. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Hamilton Lane has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hamilton Lane is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Hamilton Lane's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Hamilton Lane has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Hamilton Lane worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Hamilton Lane is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Hamilton Lane ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Hamilton Lane looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Hamilton Lane that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

