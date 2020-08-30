Is It Smart To Buy Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 3rd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

Globe International's next dividend payment will be AU$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.11 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Globe International has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current share price of A$1.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Globe International paid out 75% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Globe International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Globe International's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Globe International has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Globe International has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Globe International for the upcoming dividend? Globe International's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Globe International has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Globe International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

