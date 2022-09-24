Is It Smart To Buy Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Equity Bancshares' shares before the 29th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Equity Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $29.97. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Equity Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.7% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Equity Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately Equity Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Equity Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Equity Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Equity Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Equity Bancshares (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

