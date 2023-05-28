Is It Smart To Buy DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase DRB-HICOM Berhad's shares before the 30th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, DRB-HICOM Berhad has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of MYR1.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether DRB-HICOM Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. DRB-HICOM Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.3% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 3.7% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see DRB-HICOM Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. DRB-HICOM Berhad earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

DRB-HICOM Berhad also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. DRB-HICOM Berhad has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is DRB-HICOM Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's great that DRB-HICOM Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about DRB-HICOM Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

