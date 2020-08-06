Is It Smart To Buy 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of August.

1st Constitution Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 1st Constitution Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of $12.63. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. 1st Constitution Bancorp is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see 1st Constitution Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, 1st Constitution Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy 1st Constitution Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like 1st Constitution Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating 1st Constitution Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks 1st Constitution Bancorp is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for 1st Constitution Bancorp that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

